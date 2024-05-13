Man and woman arrested in connection with daytime Walsall bungalow burglary

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

West Midlands Police have confirmed that two people have been arrested on suspicion of burglary after a bungalow in Walsall was broken into.

Officers are continuing to investigate the location of a burglary in Rushall after offenders climbed through an open window at around 4pm on Sunday, before making off with an amount of money.

Officers reacted quickly to the incident, arresting a 48-year-old man and a 32-year-old woman on suspicion or burglary. Both remain in police custody for questioning.

West Midlands Police have asked anyone with information relating to the burglary in Rushall to get in touch via the Live Chat service on their website, or alternatively by calling their 101 number, quoting crime reference number 20/488386/24.