Queen's Funeral: The world says goodbye to Queen Elizabeth II - Latest updates

Crowds of mourners are flocking to London, Windsor and Royal sites throughout the UK on the national bank holiday, with the service set to draw millions of viewers across the globe.
The Royal family, including Prince George and Princess Charlotte, will be among the 2,000 people gathered at Westminster Abbey to remember the late monarch, before a committal service at Windsor Castle.
We'll be providing live coverage throughout the day on what has been described by Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle as the "most important event world will ever see."