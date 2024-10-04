Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Eager visitors flocked to the picturesque Walsall Arboretum to watch the unveiling of two corgi statues that were commissioned by Walsall Council to pay tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II and her two favourite dogs.

The stone corgis, which cost £35,000, have drawn people to the park since their unveiling on Saturday, with many noting how "beautiful" they are - but some felt that "the money could have been spent elsewhere".

Claire Williams, 43, of Walsall, said: "They're lovely, aren't they? Just look at them - they're a bit big for regular corgis, but they're amazing.

"I saw them when they were unveiled, they look really good."

The lack of a plaque and the size of the price tag were the only concerns residents had

While the statues impressed many of those who came to visit, some didn't quite understand the meaning behind the sculptures.

Daniel Taylor, 32, of Ryecroft said: "They're nice, it looks like they did good work on them. I'm not really sure what they are for though.

"They could do with a little plaque or something, just something to let people know what it is about."

The statues were erected to commemorate Queen Elizabeth II, who adored the corgi breed all her life.

The corgi statues were erected to commemorate Queen Elizabeth II

Jane Gough, 62, from Caldmore, said: "They're great. It's a great way to commemorate the late Queen.

"She loved corgis. She adored them. It's such a nice way to remember her memory."

Some residents remarked that the £35,000 price tag 'would have been better spent elsewhere'.

Tracey Wilkins, 55, of Blakenall, said: "I like them, but it's a bit controversial, isn't it? £35,000 the council spent on these sculptures. It could have just been better spent elsewhere.

"We have issues with potholes, fly-tipping, anti-social behaviour, failing high streets. There's just better ways to spend £35,000 in Walsall."

The official unveiling of two new sculptures of corgis in Walsall commemorating Queen Elizabeth II

The unveiling event was visited by the leader of Walsall Council, Councillor Garry Perry, who said that the statues are a 'real milestone' for the council.

Speaking at the event, he said: "We've been planning this ever since the death of the late Queen and we wanted to have a fitting tribute to her life and her service to the country, and this is what came from that.

"She was very much a lover of her royal dogs and we felt that that lends itself well to our green spaces, particularly at the Arboretum."