Full schedule: What to expect on the day of the Queen's funeral and the historical significance

By Mark MorrisRoyalPublished: Comments

The funeral of Queen Elizabeth II is being held at Westminster Abbey on Monday and the ceremony is going to be steeped in important tradition and history.

The final journey of King George VI in 1952, when his coffin was taken in procession to St. George's Chapel (Picture: PA Wire).
The below infographic not only highlights the ceremony's schedule, it'll also give you some interesting information so when you're watching the funeral on Monday, you'll know exactly what's happening and why.

From what the State Gun Carriage is to some snippets of history about Westminster Abbey, some of the you need to make sure you fully understand the significance of what will happen on Monday 19th September is below.

Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II

This infographic details both the funeral schedule and some of the things you'll see during the ceremony.

After the funeral, the Queen will be laid to rest at St George's Chapel in Windsor.

The below infographic details how that will take place, and includes information on the historical significance of St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle.

Queen Elizabeth II laid to rest

This infographic details both the post-funeral schedule and some of the things you'll see as the Queen is laid to rest in Windsor.
Royal
