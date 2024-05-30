Revealed: The 10 most and least expensive places to buy property in Wolverhampton
Have you ever wondering what the average house price is in your street? Well we have compiled a list of the most and least expensive streets in the Wolverhampton area.
Using a 'fast property sales' service, Property Solvers, we have made a list of the 10 most and least valuable streets in the Wolverhampton borough.
Property Solvers purchases properties in the UK via auctions and cash sales, also offering a service that values the average house cost per street to help home buyers and sellers understand real property prices.
The Office for National Statistics placed the average house price in the Wolverhampton postcode area at £195,000 as of March 2024, marking a significant decrease from the £201,000 in March the year prior.
Now, using the service, we have made a list of the ten most and least expensive streets around the Wolverhampton area, with one area averaging a shockingly low price of £32,000 per property.
Most expensive in Wolverhampton
Wrottesley Road, Tettenhall, WV6 8SQ. Average cost £885,000.
Henry Fowler Drive, Wolverhampton, WV6 8TL. Average cost £860,000.
Stockwell End, Wolverhampton, WV6 8HW. Average cost £857,500.
Mount Road, Tettenhall Wood, WV6 8HW. Average cost £776,250.
Wergs Road, Tettenhall, WV6 9BN. Average cost £770,000.
Malthouse Lane, Tettenhall, WV6 9PB. Average cost £765,000.
The Avenue, Penn, WV4 5HW. Average cost £753,500.
Perton Road, Wolverhampton, WV6 8DN. Average cost £740,000.
Coppice Road, Wolverhampton, WV3 8BJ. Average cost £725,000.
Vicarage Road, Penn, WV4 5HR. Average cost £725,000.
Least expensive in Wolverhampton
Longfield House, Tithe Croft, WV10 0HU. Average cost £32,000.
Grafton House, Olive Avenue, WV4 6AQ. Average cost £35,000.
Wrekin View, Waterloo Road, WV1 4QQ. Average cost £42,999.
St. Cecilia's, Okement Drive, WV11 1XD. Average cost £45,395.
St. Cecilia's, Okement Drive, WV11 1XE. Average cost £48,533.
Malcolm Court, Lower Vauxhall, WV1 4SS. Average cost £50,375.
Okement Drive, Wednesfield, WV11 1UZ. Average cost £51,000.
Parkfield Road, Wolverhampton, WV4 6EE. Average cost £51,165.
Birch Court, Boscobel Crescent, WV1 1QJ. Average cost £51,500.
Dudley Road, Wolverhampton, WV2 3DR. Average cost £52,800.