Flats can be built above shop after row over extension blocking restaurant's sunlight

Sandwell Council has approved a planning application to build the two- and three-storey extensions above Meat Master butchers and Kamal Travel in West Bromwich High Street for seven new flats.

The plans were redrawn following an objection from the neighbouring Sagar Restaurant Sweet Centre, on the corner of West Bromwich High Street and Thynne Street, which claimed the extensions would block all light from entering the restaurant and sweet shop’s kitchen.

The council had sided with the restaurant, saying the plans needed to be redrawn to ensure the restaurant windows were not blocked before the application could be approved.

Sagar Sweet Centre, West Bromwich High Street. Pic: Google Maps.

A report outlining the council’s decision said: “The original development as proposed would have completely blocked the light to an existing commercial kitchen window at 2 Thynne Street.

“For that reason, the original proposal would have been unacceptable on grounds that it causes loss of light to the existing kitchen window at 2 Thynne Street.

"However, the agent has now provided amended plans to ensure that this existing commercial kitchen window at 2 Thynne Street is not blocked and therefore no significant loss of light would now occur to this existing kitchen window to warrant refusal.”

The application includes five one-bed flats, two studio flats and rear balconies.

A statement included with the application said: “The proposal would utilise existing space in a sustainable manner and provide good quality additional affordable one-bedroom accommodation, while ensuring that the design is in keeping with the character of host building and the wider surrounding area.

"There is no adverse impacts on neighbouring amenity or on existing flats. The site is in a highly sustainable location for means of travel by public transport, with excellent access to local facilities and there is sufficient off-site parking provision within the immediate area.”

Sandwell Council approved a redrawn plan for a number of extensions to Sagar Restaurant Sweet Centre in 2022 to make way for four new flats.

This came after the council had earlier rejected a plan for five two-bed flats in 2021.