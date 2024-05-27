See how just how much house prices have gone up in your street in 20 years

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Figures published by internet property agency Purplebricks show that Sandwell borough is leading the way in the Black Country with prices up 122 per cent since 2004.

In Sandwell the average house price is £202,098. In 2014 the figure was £109,476 and in 2004 it was £90,872. A detached property is £329,059 up 118.4 per cent. In 2014 it was £175,044 and in 2004 it was £150,644.

In Dudley the average house price is £239,344 up 113 per cent in two decades. In 2014 the figure was £135,147 and in 2004 it was £112,185. A detached property is £362,838 up 108.6 per cent. In 2014 it was £201,449 and in 2004 it was £173,900.

In Walsall the average house price is £212,992 up 100 per cent in two decades. In 2014 the figure was £130,111 and in 2004 it was £106,255. A detached property is £350,116 up 96.4 per cent. In 2014 it was £211,074 and in 2004 it was £178,300.

In Wolverhampton the average house price is £197,983 up 99 per cent in two decades. In 2014 the figure was £119,165 and in 2004 it was £99,346. A detached property is £319,823 up 97 per cent. In 2014 it was £188,753 and in 2004 it was £162,427.

In Cannock Chase the average house price is £229,975 up 115 per cent in two decades. In 2014 the figure was £133,949 and in 2004 it was £107,037. A detached property is £344,192 up 114 per cent. In 2014 it was £196,186 and in 2004 £160,824.

In Stafford the average house price is £270,673 up 99 per cent in two decades. In 2014 the figure was £171,312 and in 2004 it was £135,865. A detached property is £384,744 up 98 per cent. In 2014 it was £239,980 and in 2004 it was £192,651.

In Wyre Forest the average house price is £247,771 up 88 per cent in two decades. In 2014 the figure was £151,669 and in 2004 it was £131,857. A detached property is £387,615 up 86.7 per cent. In 2014 it was £232,979 and in 2004 £207,663.

In Birmingham the average house price is £231,884 up 96 per cent in two decades.

Purplebricks chief executive Sam Mitchell said: “Bricks and mortar has long been one of the safest and most secure investments.

"Homeowners and those looking to get onto the ladder should take huge comfort in our analysis which shows that investing in a forever home really does pay off.

“While London homeowners have seen huge returns on their money it is encouraging to see that wherever you are the home you live in has been quietly earning you money over the last two decades.”

Kensington and Chelsea properties had biggest price rise since 2004 while Blackpool properties gained the least value.

For the trends see purplebricks.co.uk/moving-guides/house-prices-over-time for potential house values by borough and property type.