Bellway builds zero bills homes in Stafford

The developer, which has teamed up with Octopus Energy for the scheme, is building the three eco-friendly properties at its Victoria Gate development on the former General Electric site off Ranshaw Drive.

Each home features state-of-the-art green energy technology, including an air source heat pump, roof-mounted solar panels and a home battery. Octopus manages these low carbon devices through its technology platform, Kraken, to achieve a zero energy bill.

Two of the homes have already been reserved. The third – a three-bedroom Turner Exemplar house type – is available for £287,000.

Bellway is the first national housebuilder to partner with Octopus Energy for the initiative, which is eliminating the worry and cost of electricity bills for householders across the country.

Marie Richards, sales director at Bellway West Midlands, said: “This is a tremendously exciting partnership which sees Bellway and Octopus leading the charge to deliver ‘zero bills’ homes.

“This pioneering initiative represents the latest stage in our Future Homes project, which is delivering properties that are more sustainable and environmentally friendly.

“The Future Homes project is key to our carbon reduction programme – one of the central tenets of our Better with Bellway commitment to responsible and sustainable working practices – as we work towards the Government’s Future Homes Standard, which is due to come into effect in 2025.

“The green technology in these properties will reduce energy usage while maximising comfort. The project ensures that the householder will not have to pay an energy bill on an ongoing basis, guaranteed for at least five years.

“By bringing these three ‘zero bills’ properties onto the market we are giving buyers the opportunity to be among the first people to secure an innovative and eco-friendly home, which will help look after the planet while being kind to the buyer’s bank balance.”

A further 250 ‘zero bills’ homes are planned at a Bellway development in Bedfordshire, with the potential for the housebuilder to expand the scheme.

At Victoria Gate, Bellway West Midlands is building 197 private homes and 13 affordable homes for rent or shared ownership on part of the 30-acre former General Electric factory site.