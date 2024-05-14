Plan for 90 homes in village set for approval at third time of asking

The amended plan for land near Shaw Lane proposed by Boningale Homes is the latest extension of the Millfields development in the north-east of the village.

Two previous applications have already been rejected over concerns with vehicle access to the proposed site, which is penned in by St Mary’s CofE Primary School to the south and the railway line to the north, off the busy Shaw Lane.

Now, council planning officers say the developer’s plan to use Millfield Road as the main route on and off the site is acceptable, and have recommended the scheme for approval.

A further access point for emergency vehicles and pedestrians would be provided onto Shaw Lane via School Road, the developer says.