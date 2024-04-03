Exclusive new family homes now available next to top golf course
An exclusive development of three spacious detached homes set beside one of Worcestershire’s top golf courses have gone up for sale with estate agent Nicol & Co.
The trio of four-bedroomed properties on The Green in Barnetts Lane, Kidderminster all come with a spacious reception room, a kitchen-dining-family room, underfloor heating downstairs, a driveway and garage.
Heather Turner, new homes sales specialist at Nicol & Co’s Worcester office, explained that the luxury family residences share a private gated driveway, with prices starting from offers over £675,000.
Nicol & Co has arranged an open morning at The Green for potential buyers from 9am to 12.30pm on Saturday, April 13.
Miss Turner said: “We are thrilled to be bringing this exceptional development onto the market and are expecting plenty of competitive interest from would-be owners.
“The gated entrance to The Green arrives behind the second hole at Kidderminster Golf Club, which provides a picturesque backdrop and promises a great outlook for any homeowner.
“Every detail of these new-build homes has been meticulously crafted to offer the utmost in comfort and sophistication.”
The latest quality technology installed in each home includes Siemens’ ovens, microwaves, fridge-freezer, vented induction hob and dishwasher, with Mitsubishi Ecodan air source heating and Hive car chargers.
Miss Turner added: “All three homes enjoy a secluded setting and have been finished to an excellent standard by Tucker Homes.”