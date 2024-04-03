Exclusive new family homes now available next to top golf course

The trio of four-bedroomed properties on The Green in Barnetts Lane, Kidderminster all come with a spacious reception room, a kitchen-dining-family room, underfloor heating downstairs, a driveway and garage.

Heather Turner, new homes sales specialist at Nicol & Co’s Worcester office, explained that the luxury family residences share a private gated driveway, with prices starting from offers over £675,000.

Nicol & Co has arranged an open morning at The Green for potential buyers from 9am to 12.30pm on Saturday, April 13.

Miss Turner said: “We are thrilled to be bringing this exceptional development onto the market and are expecting plenty of competitive interest from would-be owners.

“The gated entrance to The Green arrives behind the second hole at Kidderminster Golf Club, which provides a picturesque backdrop and promises a great outlook for any homeowner.

“Every detail of these new-build homes has been meticulously crafted to offer the utmost in comfort and sophistication.”

The latest quality technology installed in each home includes Siemens’ ovens, microwaves, fridge-freezer, vented induction hob and dishwasher, with Mitsubishi Ecodan air source heating and Hive car chargers.

Miss Turner added: “All three homes enjoy a secluded setting and have been finished to an excellent standard by Tucker Homes.”