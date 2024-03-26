Final homes sold at development
New homes provider Bromford is celebrating the completion of its Stourport-on-Severn development, with the final homes handed over to their new occupants recently.
The Ramblers Gate development, off Pearl Lane, is one mile from the town centre and features two, three and four-bedroom shared ownership homes, built entirely by Wolverhampton-based housing association Bromford.
Priority was given to applicants with a connection to the Astley Cross and Dunley areas.
Bromford shared ownership gives first-time buyers and those who do not currently own a property the opportunity to secure a new build home with Bromford. Homebuyers pay a mortgage on the share they own, and pay rent on the remaining share, meaning only a smaller deposit is required.
Catherine Jarrett, director of sales and marketing at Bromford, said: “We are delighted at the success of the Ramblers Gate development, and understand that the lucky people to have secured a Bromford Shared Ownership home will enjoy everything about the development.
“Stourport-on-Severn is in the unique position of being a thriving town with plenty of fantastic amenities, with larger settlements nearby too, but without sacrificing on that countryside feel that rural Worcestershire provides.