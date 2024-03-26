Final homes sold at development

The Ramblers Gate development, off Pearl Lane, is one mile from the town centre and features two, three and four-bedroom shared ownership homes, built entirely by Wolverhampton-based housing association Bromford.

Priority was given to applicants with a connection to the Astley Cross and Dunley areas.

Bromford shared ownership gives first-time buyers and those who do not currently own a property the opportunity to secure a new build home with Bromford. Homebuyers pay a mortgage on the share they own, and pay rent on the remaining share, meaning only a smaller deposit is required.

Catherine Jarrett, director of sales and marketing at Bromford, said: “We are delighted at the success of the Ramblers Gate development, and understand that the lucky people to have secured a Bromford Shared Ownership home will enjoy everything about the development.

“Stourport-on-Severn is in the unique position of being a thriving town with plenty of fantastic amenities, with larger settlements nearby too, but without sacrificing on that countryside feel that rural Worcestershire provides.