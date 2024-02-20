Watch: Residents unsurprised as former mining town named as West Midlands' finest

People living in Burntwood, Staffordshire, have backed up figures reporting that the former mining town is the best place to live in the West Midlands, saying that it is 'not that surprising'.

The figures come after property finder database Garrington Property Finders released their list of the best places to live in England and Wales for 2024, ranking 1,429 towns and cities in the two areas.

Now we have asked Burntwood residents to see if they agree with the figures.

Liz Jackson said: "I think it is a really nice place to live, it's so close to the greenbelt. There are lovely parks and places to go and it's literally five minutes away from a green site.

"I do think they need to dress things up, especially about this area, but I also think they need to keep things about the greenbelt."

Liz Jackson has lived in the area most of the her life, she said it's closeness to the green belt is amazing!

In the national figures, Burntwood ranked 241 out of 1,429; and beat its closest competitor, Lichfield, for the best place to live in the West Midlands.