Grab a property bargain as Black Country homes from £5k listed in online auction

Bond Wolfe's auction is on Thursday, February 8.

Brades Road Compton Rpad Eve Lane Holly Grove 47 Leabrook Road 48 Leabrook Road Sneyd Hall Close Vicarage Road

More than 60 Black Country properties are featured including a two-bedroom second floor flat at 48 Sneyd Hall Close in Walsall, which has a guide price of more than £5,000 for the leasehold when it goes under the hammer.

The property in a purpose-built block in communal grounds is in need of renovation throughout, hence the bargain price tag.

Gurpreet Bassi, chief executive at Bond Wolfe, said: “While this flat needs refurbishment, having no fittings in the kitchen or bathroom, it could make an ideal purchase for first-time buyers or a landlord looking to extend their portfolio."