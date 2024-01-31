Grab a property bargain as Black Country homes from £5k listed in online auction
Black Country homes ranging in price from £5,000 to £285,000 are being featured in an online auction.
By John Corser
Bond Wolfe's auction is on Thursday, February 8.
More than 60 Black Country properties are featured including a two-bedroom second floor flat at 48 Sneyd Hall Close in Walsall, which has a guide price of more than £5,000 for the leasehold when it goes under the hammer.
The property in a purpose-built block in communal grounds is in need of renovation throughout, hence the bargain price tag.
Gurpreet Bassi, chief executive at Bond Wolfe, said: “While this flat needs refurbishment, having no fittings in the kitchen or bathroom, it could make an ideal purchase for first-time buyers or a landlord looking to extend their portfolio."