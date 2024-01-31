Express & Star
Grab a property bargain as Black Country homes from £5k listed in online auction

Black Country homes ranging in price from £5,000 to £285,000 are being featured in an online auction.

By John Corser
Sneyd Hall Close

Bond Wolfe's auction is on Thursday, February 8.

Brades Road
Compton Rpad
Eve Lane
Holly Grove
47 Leabrook Road
48 Leabrook Road
Sneyd Hall Close
Vicarage Road

More than 60 Black Country properties are featured including a two-bedroom second floor flat at 48 Sneyd Hall Close in Walsall, which has a guide price of more than £5,000 for the leasehold when it goes under the hammer.

The property in a purpose-built block in communal grounds is in need of renovation throughout, hence the bargain price tag.

Gurpreet Bassi, chief executive at Bond Wolfe, said: “While this flat needs refurbishment, having no fittings in the kitchen or bathroom, it could make an ideal purchase for first-time buyers or a landlord looking to extend their portfolio."

