House near WOlverhampton city centre comes at a bargain price

The three bedroom semi detached period property on Compton Road is being marketed by internet estate agent Zoopla.

Set back from the road behind a garden at the front with a pathway approach, it is situated within easy access of the town centre, Wolverhampton Grammar School and West Park.

The website says the property would make an ideal family home or potential house of multiple occupation (HMO) subject to obtaining the necessary licenses.

On the ground floor is an entrance hall, two reception rooms and a breakfast kitchen with access to the cellar.

The first floor features a landing, master bedroom, bathroom with a roll top bath, separate shower cubicle and a toilet.

The second floor has two bedrooms and there are front and rear gardens.

It also benefits from gas fired central heating and UPVC double glazing.

The property is due to go to auction next month with Bond Wolfe Auctions.

For more details go to https://www.zoopla.co.uk/for-sale/branch/bond-wolfe-auctions-birmingham