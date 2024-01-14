Three-bed Walsall house up for auction for just £59,000

A three-bed semi-detached home for sale on Cherwell Drive, Walsall, is set to go under the hammer at a Bonde Wolf property auction at a guide price of £59,000.

The current listing on Zoopla.co.uk includes just one picture, which is of the front of the house, so what lies inside is yet to be revealed.

But what we do know is this – the vacant, freehold property has two floors, including a hall, reception room, dining area and kitchen with a door to the garage on the ground floor, and a landing, three bedrooms, and a bathroom/WC on the first floor.

Outside, the house looks modern and clean, quite unlike most properties that go on auction at such a low price.

Also on the outdoors is a driveway, front garden, garage and back garden.

The property also benefits from having a gas-fired central heating system and double glazing but is said to be 'in need of modernisation' – which provides a small hint as to what the inside might look like...

A public auction will be taking place on February 8 at 8.30am. Anyone interested in taking part can find more information at bondwolfe.com/auctions.