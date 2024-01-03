The auctions division of the West Midlands business raised £150,642,410 in sales across seven online auctions in the last 12 months, selling 963 lots from the 1,116 offered.

On top of this, the commercial agency side of the business added another £28.15m, taking Bond Wolfe’s total property sales to £178,792,410 for the year.

Auction highlights of the year included £550,000 paid for the former Bilston School of Art at 38-40 Mount Pleasant in Bilston.

Gurpreet Bassi, chief executive of Bond Wolfe, explained that sales had been consistently strong at the seven auctions across 2023, ranging from nearly £16.7m in January to more than £26m in September.

Mr Bassi said: “The ongoing success of every one of our auctions tells us two very encouraging things: first, we are increasingly the first place to go for both sellers and bidders, and second, the property sector continues to get stronger despite economic uncertainty.

“We are now widely recognised as the UK’s number one livestreamed auctioneer with bidders coming to our auctions from across the Midlands, London and abroad.”

Bond Wolfe is now the appointed auctioneer for City of Wolverhampton Council, Sandwell Metropolitan Borough Council, Walsall Council and West Midlands Police.

Mr Bassi added: “We regularly have properties at our auctions from as far away as Cornwall, Scotland, Wales and London, as well as comprehensive and enviable coverage of the entire Midlands.”

James Mattin, heading agency operations as managing director at Bond Wolfe, said: “Whilst the wider economy has remained sluggish, the commercial property sector is still booming with a strong appetite from local and regional investors in particular for retail income opportunities.”

Bond Wolfe’s next livestreamed auction starts at 9am on Thursday, February 8.

Anyone with a property they are considering selling can visit www.bondwolfe.com/free-property-appraisal, email auctions@bondwolfe.com or call 0121 312 1212 or 01902 928 510 for advice or to arrange a free, no-obligation valuation.