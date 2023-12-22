Work completed on Essington housing estate

The Steadings features 138 houses and bungalows which have been sold on the private market, as well as 92 affordable homes for local people through low-cost rent or shared ownership.

As well as creating the new neighbourhood on land off Hobnock Road, Bovis Homes has contributed £1.1 million towards public facilities in the area, as part of the planning agreement with South Staffordshire District Council. These contributions include funding for the nearby St John’s Primary Academy and the Cheslyn Hay Academy in Cheslyn Hay.

The Steadings includes 5.7 acres of public open space with a network of footpaths linking the development to the wider neighbourhood.

The housebuilder also teamed up with local volunteer group, the Friends of Essington, and Forest of Mercia – a company that runs environmentally-friendly projects – to plant 125 saplings on a third-of-an-acre plot of land outside The Steadings.

Freya Halsall, marketing manager for Bovis Homes, said: “It is a proud moment to witness the completion of the building programme at The Steadings. The construction team has worked very hard to create an attractive neighbourhood for new residents with a large open space to provide a green zone where people can relax after work, walk the dog, or arrange to meet friends and neighbours.

“With all the homes now sold and occupied by their owners, a vibrant neighbourhood has already formed here and I’m sure it will go from strength to strength as the most recent residents to arrive settle in and get to know their neighbours. The power of the community spirit here shone though when the residents rallied round to raise £950 for a defibrillator, which we were more than happy to match to pay for the life-saving equipment that was installed on Aspen Road.”

Bovis Homes is part of Vistry Group, which also includes Linden Homes and Countryside Homes.