Beautiful home on Wolverhampton-Staffordshire border on the market for a cool £1,750,000

Aerial view

Sitting comfortably in New Landywood Lane in semi-rural Essington bordering Cannock, Walsall and Wolverhampton areas, the property covers about six acres.

According to online property agent Zoopla the present owners purchased it nine years ago and carried out extensive renovation work.

The rear

The front has electric gates, a the sweeping driveway and well kept garden setting the tone for the rest of the site.

The spacious house ground floor features an entrance hall, a large reception room, a a dining room, open plan kitchen, snug area, a utility room, an office, and two cloakrooms.

Lounge

On the first floor there are three large bedrooms, two with en suite bathrooms and there is a family bathroom.

The spacious open plan kitchen

The annexe features a drawing room, a sun room, a kitchen, two bedrooms and a shower room.

Newlandywood upstairs

Essington is situated in South Staffordshire district bordered by Cannock, Bloxwich and Willenhall, and is served by good rail and road links, schools and other community facilities.

More information is available via Zoopla.