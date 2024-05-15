First residents will soon move into new homes in Lichfield

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Elan Homes, which has its Midlands business headquartered in Coleshill, has sold four of the eight homes it has built on land at Rotten Row.

Known as The Sidings because of its proximity to the Birmingham Cross City railway line, access issues have prevented Elan from showing members of the public around the development.

Elan regional sales director Tracey Ball explained: “Access to the site has been extremely limited due to the nature of the works involved.

"We’re in the process of installing services and laying the roads and once those works are complete we’ll be able to invite buyers to view the houses.

"All eight have been built and have had the kitchens and bathrooms fitted. Half of them have been reserved and we’ll soon be welcoming the first residents into their homes.

“We’re also making good progress with the conversion of an existing building, most recently used as a gym, to provide apartments.

"It’s an interesting project with some quirky designs as we’ve tried to retain as much of the original structure as possible.

"For example, new windows will be positioned where the original ones were back when the building was two semi-detached homes.

"There will be a central staircase and lobby as part of the apartment building. The top floor apartments will have vaulted ceilings with steel exposed, while the ground floor apartments will have courtyard gardens.”

Homes currently available at The Sidings include the two-bedroom Johnson, priced from £330,000 and the three-bedroom Garrick, priced from £380,000. Both will be ready to move into as soon as the legalities are complete.