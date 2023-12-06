Black Country homes going under the hammer

A detached three-bedroomed house on Walsall’s Brookhouse Estate, 5 Lake Avenue, is listed for sale with a guide price of more than £395,000.

The house has gardens to the rear with an ornamental pond.

Gurpreet Bassi, chief executive of Bond Wolfe Auctions, said: “This high quality, attractive home is ready and waiting for its new owners – be it a family or a buy-to-let landlord.

“It is among scores of Black Country properties that offer ideal value to the widest range of buyers, from those looking to get a foothold on the property ladder to investors expanding their portfolios."

39 Claughton Road

Another notable property is a five-bedroomed end-terrace home at 39 Claughton Road, Dudley, with a guide price of over £219,000.

At the other end of the price range at the upcoming sale on December 14 is a one-bedroomed first floor apartment at 44 Carnegie Avenue, Tipton, where the leasehold is listed with a guide price of just £5,000.

Carnegie Avenue

Among the properties occupying the middle ground is a three-bedroomed semi-detached house at 17 Hilton Road, Lanesfield, Wolverhampton, with a guide price of £110,000.

Many of the featured properties are listed at comparatively low guide prices because they are in need of modernisation work. One example is a two-bedroomed mid-terraced house at 29 Church Road, Bilston, listed at £39,000 to £44,000.

29 Church Road

Also in need of work is a three-bedroomed semi-detached house at 127 Lowe Avenue, Wednesbury, listed with a guide price of £29,000.

The Black Country properties are among 156 lots appearing in the auction, which will start at 9am.