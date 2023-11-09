Plans submitted for first 135 homes of major new Penkridge development

The plans, submitted by Bloor Homes to South Staffordshire District Council, would see the delivery of 135 new homes set against the areas of green space on the eastern side of the A449 Stafford Road.

The new development would form the first phase of the wider Penkridge North neighbourhood, which will provide a mix of 1,100 high-quality homes, a new first school, a community hub and a network of new walking and cycling routes.

The planning application is for the first 135 homes of the new neighbourhood, in a mix of one, two, three and four-bedroom homes.

Around 54 of the new homes (40 per cent of the overall development) will be affordable housing in various tenures, including socially rented homes, shared ownership and first homes.

Max Whitehead, planning director at Bloor Homes, said: "We are very pleased to be bringing forward these plans, which aim to build on the success of the new neighbourhood we have recently delivered in Penkridge, whilst delivering the first homes and community infrastructure for the wider Penkridge North development.

"We are particularly pleased that our plans will provide access to the riverside for the whole community, with the creation of the first part of what will become an extensive riverside park for everyone in Penkridge.

The plans were subject to extensive community consultation, carried out by Bloor Homes in partnership with Midlands-based land promoter St Philips during the summer of 2023.

Mr Whitehead continued: "One of the things that was apparent from our recent public consultations was the importance local people place on biodiversity.

"With that in mind, we have designed a scheme that prioritises habitat creation alongside the provision of much-needed new homes.

"This has resulted in a development that will provide new habitats resulting in Biodiversity Net Gain significantly more than 10 per cent, providing a more biodiverse and species-rich environment than is currently found on the site."

Information about the planning application, and the wider Penkridge North development can be found on the consultation website penkridgenorth.com