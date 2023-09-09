Black Country properties to feature in upcoming online auction

Gurpreet Bassi, chief executive of Bond Wolfe, said: “We are regularly seeing more than 20,000 people watching and taking part in our auctions from across the UK and overseas, attracted by the broad range of properties like those we are seeing for sale across the Black Country.”
A guide price of more than £295,000 has been set for a two-bedroom detached bungalow at 16 Russett Close, Walsall.
Developers and investors will be attracted by the planning permission obtained in September 2021 to demolish the existing building and erect two three-bedroom dormer bungalows.
Another bungalow – 2 Chanterelle Gardens, Penn – is listed with a guide price of more than £195,000.
A three-bedroom semi-detached period house at 44 Compton Road, Wolverhampton has a guide of more than £175,000.
Mr Bassi said: “This property would make an ideal family home or potential HMO (House of Multiple Occupancy) subject to obtaining the necessary licenses. Potential bidders should also note that offers may be considered prior to the auction sale.”
At the other end of the price range, a two-bedroom end-terrace cottage at 15 Oxley Close, Dudley, has a guide price of £19,000 to £24,000. It is in need of modernisation.
Also in need of modernisation is a three-bedroom semi-detached house at 127 Lowe Avenue, Wednesbury, with a guide price of more than £29,000.
Occupying the middle ground in terms of price are properties like 9 Wallace Road, Bilston, a three-bedroom semi-detached house listed at more than £95,000 and a detached three-bedroomed house at 161 Old Park Road, Dudley, which is listed with a guide of more than £125,000.
An unusual property, of potential interest to both first-time buyers or buy-to-let investors, is a single-bedroom detached house at 46 Izons Road, West Bromwich, with a guide price of more than £39,000.
The Black Country properties are among 180 lots that are appearing in the auction, which will start at 9am.