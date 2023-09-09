Black Country properties to feature in upcoming online auction

46 Izons Road

Gurpreet Bassi, chief executive of Bond Wolfe, said: “We are regularly seeing more than 20,000 people watching and taking part in our auctions from across the UK and overseas, attracted by the broad range of properties like those we are seeing for sale across the Black Country.”

A guide price of more than £295,000 has been set for a two-bedroom detached bungalow at 16 Russett Close, Walsall.

16 Russett Close

Developers and investors will be attracted by the planning permission obtained in September 2021 to demolish the existing building and erect two three-bedroom dormer bungalows.

Another bungalow – 2 Chanterelle Gardens, Penn – is listed with a guide price of more than £195,000.

2 Chanterelle Gardens

A three-bedroom semi-detached period house at 44 Compton Road, Wolverhampton has a guide of more than £175,000.

44 Compton Road

Mr Bassi said: “This property would make an ideal family home or potential HMO (House of Multiple Occupancy) subject to obtaining the necessary licenses. Potential bidders should also note that offers may be considered prior to the auction sale.”

At the other end of the price range, a two-bedroom end-terrace cottage at 15 Oxley Close, Dudley, has a guide price of £19,000 to £24,000. It is in need of modernisation.

15 Oxley Close

Also in need of modernisation is a three-bedroom semi-detached house at 127 Lowe Avenue, Wednesbury, with a guide price of more than £29,000.

Occupying the middle ground in terms of price are properties like 9 Wallace Road, Bilston, a three-bedroom semi-detached house listed at more than £95,000 and a detached three-bedroomed house at 161 Old Park Road, Dudley, which is listed with a guide of more than £125,000.

9 Wallace Road

An unusual property, of potential interest to both first-time buyers or buy-to-let investors, is a single-bedroom detached house at 46 Izons Road, West Bromwich, with a guide price of more than £39,000.