CRC Manhattan's club, Wolverhampton. Photo: Zoopla

CRC and Manhattan's on Piper's Row was stripped of its licence and forced to close down after a man was assaulted at the club on Christmas Eve.

The man was assaulted at the nightclub between 1am and 2am on December 24.

CRC Manhattan's club, Wolverhampton. Photo: Zoopla

It was said that the club did not have 'appropriate measures' in place to prevent a knife being brought into the premises.

CRC Manhattan's club, Wolverhampton. Photo: Zoopla

As a result, the club's licence was suspended by the licensing sub-committee on January 5, and permanently revoked following a further hearing on January 30.

After the licensing hearing in January, Sergeant Steph Reynolds, of Wolverhampton Police Licensing, said: "We cannot tolerate premises where appropriate measures are either not in place or not managed correctly and a knife can be brought in with the risk of or, as in this case, resulting in someone being injured.

"The safety of the public cannot be compromised and we strive to ensure the venues across our city are properly and diligently managed."

Now the club, which is located across the road from the city's bus station, is listed on property website Zoopla with a price tag of £650,000.

CRC Manhattan's club, Wolverhampton. Photo: Zoopla

Listed by estate agents Michael Tromans & Co, the description reads: "The property has traded for many years as a nightclub, arranged over two trading floors.

CRC Manhattan's club, Wolverhampton. Photo: Zoopla

"The property is presently still fitted out as a nightclub with a variety of bars, lounges, dance floors, etc.

"Nearby traders include a wide variety of shops and leisure uses, in addition to the university and the Grand Theatre."

A post on CRC Manhattan's Facebook page earlier this year thanked their customers for their support after a 'very tough' few months, and asked anyone interested in taking on the premises to get in contact with them.

CRC Manhattan's club, Wolverhampton. Photo: Zoopla

The final post read: "After 12 years we, very sadly, are vacating CRC & Manhattans.

CRC Manhattan's club, Wolverhampton. Photo: Zoopla

"Throughout those 12 years we have met amazing people, and created fabulous memories.

"We genuinely want to say a huge thank you to everyone who has supported us throughout, especially in these very tough last few months. We have had the very best times with people we won't forget.

"If anyone has interest in the freehold of the building, or in taking on a lease, please PM us for more information.

"Once again - thank you for the fun, laughter and memories, from all of us lucky enough to be part of the CRC & Manhattans Family."