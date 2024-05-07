Former care home among Black Country homes in auction

Tromans House at 1 Morvale Street is a detached five-bedroomed house and will have a guide price of more than £350,000 in the May 16 auction.

Gurpreet Bassi, chief executive at Bond Wolfe, said: “This is a substantial property offering excellent value that is set to attract house hunters and property investors alike.

“Formerly used as a care home, Tromans House could be suitable for redevelopment, subject to planning.”

The property, which stands behind a driveway and front garden, opens into a hall on the ground floor, with a guest cloakroom.

There are then two reception rooms, two offices, three bedsitting rooms, a large dining kitchen and utility room, a store, plus a wet room with toilet and a separate toilet.

On the first floor are five bedrooms, a shower room and a store cupboard, while outside at the rear are gardens, side access for cars and a large, brick-built workshop.

Gas central heating, double glazing, fire doors and mains smoke alarms are all fitted but the property is in need of modernisation throughout.

At the other end of the price range, a self-contained leasehold flat in Smethwick is for sale with a guide price starting at just £5,000.

Flat 3, at 42 South Road is a first floor one-bedroomed flat standing in communal grounds with a reception room, kitchen, bedroom and bathroom.

The property benefits from gas-fired central heating and double glazing, although modernisation is needed.

Among a wide range of family homes in the auction is a four-bedroomed, three-storey and end-terraced house at 1 Crawford Road, Wolverhampton.

The extended property has a guide price of more than £141,000.

It stands behind a small front garden, with more extensive gardens to the rear.

On the other side of the city centre, 173 Dixon Street is a three-bedroomed, semi-detached house with a guide price of £29,000 to £34,000.

Also in need of refurbishment is a three-bedroomed, semi-detached house at 21 Sedgley Hall Avenuem Sedgley, reflected by an attractive guide price of more than £29,000.

A three-bedroomed detached bungalow with front and back gardens, a garage and driveway parking at 18A Cedarwood Road in Lower Gornal comes with a guide price of £39,000.

Over in Walsall, a three-bedroomed, end-terraced house at 36 Broadway West which has gas-fired central heating but needs modernisation and redecoration has a guide price of £110,000.

Down in Oldbury, a three-bedroomed semi-detached house at 418 Birchfield Lane which also needs modernisation will appear with an attract guide price of £39,000.

Mr Bassi added: “The Black Country offers a huge range of homes with terrific value to suit every pocket.”

The Black Country properties are among 209 lots appearing in the auction, which will start at 8.30am.