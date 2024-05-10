Police want information on knife attack in nightclub that left man in serious condition

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Police want to speak to two men who they believe were involved in a knife attack in the early hours of Bank Holiday Sunday.

A man in his 30s was stabbed in the leg at a club in Lower Tower Street shortly after 3.30am. He remains in a serious condition in hospital.

Do you recognise this man?

Do you recognise this man?

West Midlands Police believes there may be footage circulating of the incident, and are urging anyone with any information, footage or pictures to contact the police through Live Chat on their website, or calling 101 quoting crime number 20/466670/24.

People can also get in touch anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.