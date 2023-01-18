Fears that house hit by car in Bridgnorth could collapse

Damage can be seen to the property on the right after the four-car crash on Tuesday evening

The one-way street, which is adjacent to Cann Hall Road, was cordoned off on Wednesday and diversions meant traffic in the area remained substantial in the morning.

However, there are fears for the house which was hit by one of the cars, with one local resident reporting that the foundation of the house has "come away", rendering the house vulnerable to collapse.

Emergency services at the scene on Tuesday night. Photo: Bridgnorth Police.

Local resident Katherine Louise McEvilly was walked home by a fireman and fears for the safety of herself and fellow residents after the crash.

She said: "Inspectors and police were in the house checking no one else was in there. It is a risk now, as the foundation has come away and could collapse, so they've used a metal fence to block it off.

"My fella was home at the time and heard a big bang and glass breaking. It looked like a car coming over the bridge also collided with the car trying to turn off St Johns Street.

St Johns Street, Bridgnorth, is still closed after the four-car crash on Tuesday evening.

"It's of course a bad accident but as far as I know, when I walked down St Johns Street, everyone involved in that accident was OK, just shaken up.

"All I ask is something gets done about St Johns Street as it's very dangerous for us residents."

St Johns Street leads to the bridge over the River Severn in Low Town, and Katherine believes work done on the bridge since river levels have risen over the past week played a part in the collision.

Katherine added: "I walked over the bridge last night and bear in mind for days now since the river has risen there has been work done on the bridge.

"That's causing chaos with traffic both ways and with public walkways, as there are posts blocking us from walking there."

A West Mercia Police spokesperson said: "At around 5.50pm on Tuesday 17 January officers received a report of a collision involving four cars on St Johns Street in Bridgnorth. Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service also attended the scene along with council colleagues due to a building being struck by one of the vehicles. None of those involved in the collision were injured."

