First look at new houses on West Bromwich development as show homes are launched

The Blyth exterior

The Blyth and Ashop show homes are each three-bedroom, detached, two-storey houses in red brick.

Each home has an open-plan kitchen and family room and reception room on the ground floor and three generously sized bedrooms on the first floor.

The Ashop

There are skylights and French windows for the kitchen/family room.

Millfield’s homes are located along tree-lined boulevards near the Tame Valley’s canal towpath walks and Sandwell Valley Country Park.

Interior of The Blyth

Homes currently released at Millfields are three-bedroom Ellesmere houses with prices starting at £263,995.

A total of 223 detached and semi-detached homes are being built on brownfield land at Hall Green Road.

Sandwell Council gave the green light to the development in April last year after the proposals were met with opposition from residents in the area, who raised a raft of concerns including impact on traffic on surrounding roads, noise, pollution of the area including the canal, loss of trees and insufficient parking.

Representatives for the development said the scheme would help the authority meet housing needs and transform the site which has lain empty for a number of years.