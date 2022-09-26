Stunning 'upside down' house hidden at the foot of The Wrekin for sale at £950,000

The view of the back of the house from the path. Photo: Nick Tart Estate Agents/Rightmove

Called Tree Tops, it overlooks The Wrekin's most commonly-used car park at Forest Glen from its perch at the top of Ercall Lane, a one-way road which has several houses hidden away amongst the trees on Wellington's southern edge that provide attractive woodland walks for those living nearby and further afield.

This four-bedroom house has been on the market for nearly a month now, and costs a cool £950,000. It comes with a long, private driveway with ample parking into what is described as a "beautifully secluded woodland location".

This aerial photo shows how the house is tucked away. Photo: Nick Tart Estate Agents/Rightmove

The open plan living and dining areas. Photo: Nick Tart Estate Agents/Rightmove

In its listing, Nick Tart Estate Agents say: "The accommodation is configured in a upside-down configuration with the majority of the bedrooms situated on the ground floor, all of which having en-suite facilities.

"There is also a laundry, store room, walk-in larder/cold store and lift/staircase access to the first floor."

The top floor contains an open-plan living and dining area with vaulted ceiling. Sliding doors open out to a balcony to enjoy the woodlands views, while off the dining area is a kitchen and study which the agent says could be used as a fifth bedroom.

The open plan dining area. Photo: Nick Tart Estate Agents/Rightmove

One of the four en-suite bedrooms. Photo: Nick Tart Estate Agents/Rightmove

The master suite is also on the first floor, with an en-suite and its own balcony.

Outside comes with three garages, workshops/stores and a landscaped area to the rear with steps leading up to more of the 2.4 acres of land - mostly wooded - which comes with the house.

The house comes with three garages and workshops. Photo: Nick Tart Estate Agents/Rightmove

Landscaped grounds surround the house. Photo: Nick Tart Estate Agents/Rightmove

The listing says there is a "landscaped area to the rear with steps leading up to the woodland area where there is a beautiful waterfall/feature".