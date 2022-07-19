Notification Settings

Disused Wednesfield pub up for sale for the cost of a two-bedroom house

By Lauren HillWednesfieldPropertyPublished: Last Updated: Comments

How do you like the sound of owning your own pub?

The Boat Inn, Wednesfield. Photo: Rightmove
The Boat Inn, Wednesfield. Photo: Rightmove

That option is now available in Wednesfield where a disused boozer has been put on the market for £250,000, which is about the cost of a two-bedroom house in the area.

The two-story Boat Inn on Church Street features an open plan bar area with a timber bar servery, perimeter seating and wooden flooring. A hallway to the side provides access to the toilets, and there's an outdoor seating area at the back of the building.

The outside yard. Photo: Rightmove

As well as this, the listing on Rightmove listing says the new landowners will benefit from a basement beer cellar, a glass wash area, and a small commercial kitchen.

The sale is being handled by Everard Cole of Nottingham, which is asking for offers in the region of £250,000. On its listing the agent says: "The pub is no longer trading. The vendor has not occupied the property and does not have any historical knowledge of the day to day running of the business and therefore does not have access to any accounts or trading information.

The pub needs a bit of TLC. Photo: Rightmove

"No fixtures and fittings will be warranted with this sale and an inventory cannot be provided. The property is being 'sold as seen' and any items left on the day of completion will be inherited by the purchaser excluding any third party items such as games machines or beer raising equipment."

It's on the market for a quarter of a million. Photo: Rightmove
The bar area. Photo: Rightmove

Inside the building are four bedrooms, one with an en-suite bathroom, a lounge, a domestic kitchen and a bathroom. Through the lounge, the owners can access the boiler room.

There is also a yard and a smoking shelter, both of which are adjacent to the canal, where pub-goers can drink outside.

The beer cellar. Photo: Rightmove

Everard Cole says the rateable value has been assessed at £12,950.

See the full listing here.

Property
News
Business
Wednesfield
Wolverhampton
Local Hubs
