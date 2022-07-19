The Boat Inn, Wednesfield. Photo: Rightmove

That option is now available in Wednesfield where a disused boozer has been put on the market for £250,000, which is about the cost of a two-bedroom house in the area.

The two-story Boat Inn on Church Street features an open plan bar area with a timber bar servery, perimeter seating and wooden flooring. A hallway to the side provides access to the toilets, and there's an outdoor seating area at the back of the building.



As well as this, the listing on Rightmove listing says the new landowners will benefit from a basement beer cellar, a glass wash area, and a small commercial kitchen.

The sale is being handled by Everard Cole of Nottingham, which is asking for offers in the region of £250,000. On its listing the agent says: "The pub is no longer trading. The vendor has not occupied the property and does not have any historical knowledge of the day to day running of the business and therefore does not have access to any accounts or trading information.



"No fixtures and fittings will be warranted with this sale and an inventory cannot be provided. The property is being 'sold as seen' and any items left on the day of completion will be inherited by the purchaser excluding any third party items such as games machines or beer raising equipment."





Inside the building are four bedrooms, one with an en-suite bathroom, a lounge, a domestic kitchen and a bathroom. Through the lounge, the owners can access the boiler room.

There is also a yard and a smoking shelter, both of which are adjacent to the canal, where pub-goers can drink outside.



Everard Cole says the rateable value has been assessed at £12,950.