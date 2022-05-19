Two-bedroom home for sale for just £19,000 - but the inside is quite dated

A two-bedroom semi-detached property

The listing shows the scale of the work required to the house, with outdated decor in the rooms, kitchen and bathroom.

The property has two bedrooms, one bathroom, two reception rooms, a part-turfed/paved rear garden with an additional out-building.

One thing that sticks out from the listing photos is the countryside view to the rear of the property, which are certainly appealing.

The semi-detached property is being marketed by Royal Estates Birmingham, and will be auctioned off by Underthehammer, and more information can be found on Rightmove.

The guide price is £19,000, but each property is sold subject to a reserve price.

Only four viewings were available for the house, with three already passed. One viewing slot remains and it is on Saturday, May 21 from 12pm - 12.30pm

The listing states: "A freehold two bedroom semi-detached property located in a quiet residential area of Cannock, the property briefly comprises of: Entrance hallway, two reception rooms, kitchen/utility room, two well proportioned bedrooms, family bathroom, a turfed/paved rear garden with the added benefit of an additional out-building.

"The property has views over the countryside to the rear having excellent walking and cycling routes close by.

"The property would make an excellent investment or owner occupier and could potentially be suitable for an extension to the rear as well as utilising the loft space and adding a third bedroom. (subject to planning)."