Garages to be knocked down for new Stafford bungalows

A garage block at Read Avenue in Stafford. Photo: Google

Social landlord Stafford and Rural Homes was given the green light to build the detached bungalows, which will each have four bedrooms and be wheelchair accessible, on Wednesday.

The garages at Read Avenue are considered by the applicant to be too narrow for modern vehicles, members of Stafford Borough Council’s planning committee heard.

Planning officers recommended the plans for approval but the application was called in by ward councillor Jack Kemp. His concerns include closure of a public right of way giving access to garages at the back of two Read Avenue homes and a number of properties in Prospect Road.

Another Read Avenue resident was worried that a proposed grassed area would restrict vehicle access to her garden and garage, while residents of a Shelley Close home raised concerns about proposed car parking in front of the bungalows obstructing the side exit from their property.

Planning committee members were told that access issues had been addressed in the application however. The highways authority has raised no objections.

A report to the committee said: “Eight of the existing garages are currently occupied and eight are empty. The applicant owns four other garage sites within the surrounding area where the occupants of these garages could be relocated to.