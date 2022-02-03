Demolition of historic Walsall building to make way for health centre continues

Demolition work continues on the Challenge Building in Walsall

The Challenge Building on Hatherton Road is being demolished to make way for a brand new £9 million health centre for the area.

Plans had been backed in early 2019 despite opposition from Paddock ward councillors Rose Martin, Waheed Rasab and Gurmeet Singh Sohal.

But the proposals were impacted by Covid-19 and work finally started last month, with the clock tower being pulled down on January 12.

Demolition work continues on the Challenge Building in Walsall

Once built, the new three-storey facility will house 54 consulting rooms, support spaces, an optician, pharmacy and a cafe. It will bring together the existing Lichfield Street Surgery, Saddlers Medical Surgery, The Limes Medical Centre and Sycamore House Medical Centre, planners said.

Councillor Adrian Andrew, deputy council leader and portfolio holder for regeneration at Walsall Council, said at the time: “The Challenge Building site is a strategic development opportunity in the town centre.