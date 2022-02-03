Notification Settings

Demolition of historic Walsall building to make way for health centre continues

By Thomas Parkes

Work is continuing to tear down a historic building in Walsall town centre after the work was held up for three years.

Demolition work continues on the Challenge Building in Walsall
The Challenge Building on Hatherton Road is being demolished to make way for a brand new £9 million health centre for the area.

Plans had been backed in early 2019 despite opposition from Paddock ward councillors Rose Martin, Waheed Rasab and Gurmeet Singh Sohal.

But the proposals were impacted by Covid-19 and work finally started last month, with the clock tower being pulled down on January 12.

Once built, the new three-storey facility will house 54 consulting rooms, support spaces, an optician, pharmacy and a cafe. It will bring together the existing Lichfield Street Surgery, Saddlers Medical Surgery, The Limes Medical Centre and Sycamore House Medical Centre, planners said.

Councillor Adrian Andrew, deputy council leader and portfolio holder for regeneration at Walsall Council, said at the time: “The Challenge Building site is a strategic development opportunity in the town centre.

"The site provides an opportunity for the delivery of regeneration to complement the development plans for the wider area and the emerging vision for the town centre through the recently commissioned masterplan."

Thomas Parkes

By Thomas Parkes

Senior Reporter@TParkes_Star

Senior reporter at the Express & Star, based in Wolverhampton. Got a story? Get in touch at thomas.parkes@expressandstar.co.uk.

