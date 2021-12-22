Analysts at Halifax looked at transactions between 2016 and 2021 to find the streets where homes command the highest average prices.

They found that in the West Midlands, the most expensive is Carpenter Road, in the Edgbaston area of Birmingham, where an average house costs buyers £3,088,000.

The second most expensive is Solihull's Old Warwick Road, with an average house price of £2,113,000, while the third and fourth most expensive streets are both in Sutton Coldfield.

Beechwood Croft homes cost an average of £1,930,000, while in Ladywood Road they set buyers back an average of £1,836,000.

The fifth most expensive road is again in Solihull, where £1,759,000 is the going rate in Rising Lane.

Unsurprisingly, the most expensive streets in the UK were found in London, with Tite Street, nestled by the River Thames in the Borough of Kensington and Chelsea, coming out as the priciest.

Homes on the SW3 postcode road cost an average of £28,902,000.

The UK’s five most expensive streets, according to Halifax, which are all in London, with the postcode and the average house price:

1. Tite Street, SW3, £28,902,000

2. Phillimore Gardens, W87, £25,188,000

3. South Audley Street, W1K, £22,850,000

4. Chelsea Square, SW3, £18,800,000

5. Queen Anne’s Gate, SW1, £17,563,000

The region’s most desirable addresses out of London are in the Surrey town of Weybridge.

South Ridge in Weybridge is the most expensive with an average price of £7,125,000, followed by East Road, also in Weybridge (£6,862,000).

Benar Headland in Pwllheli is Wales’s most expensive street with an average price of £2,152,000.

The most expensive street in the Welsh capital of Cardiff is Llandennis Avenue, where the average house price will set buyers back £1,361,000.