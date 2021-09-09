Former magistrates court to be demolished as part of town centre regeneration

How the Eastgate redevelopment could look.

The old Stafford court and neighbouring probation service buildings will be knocked down.

The court closed five years ago as part of Government cutbacks and the area is now being cleared to be included in the Eastgate redevelopment. The building was snapped up by Staffordshire County Council earlier this year.

Council bosses said the demolition would allow developers to secure a key piece of land in a prime central location.

South Walls will be closed in both directions from Tuesday September 14 for up to four weeks for demolition works. Access to business and car parks will be maintained by a signed diversion route via Bridge Street.

During the closure, the bus lane will be suspended with new signed temporary bus stops to be provided.

Bosses said the land will be temporarily used as a private car park while plans are developed for the permanent use of the site.

The Eastgate regeneration programme also includes the county council-owned Wedgwood and St Chad’s buildings, which could be developed for a potential mix of residential, commercial or hospitality use.

The programme is one of a number of interlinked regeneration projects aimed at improving Stafford town centre after the pandemic, bringing investment and jobs.

These include the Future High Street programme, Shire Hall regeneration, Stafford Gateway project and Stafford Western Access Route and will follow the borough council’s improvement programme at Victoria Park.

Staffordshire County Council’s deputy leader Philip White said: “The Eastgate programme is an important part of Stafford town centre’s wider regeneration and working with Stafford Borough Council we look forward to attracting new businesses, investment, residents and visitors.

“This is part of our recovery programme from the pandemic. One of our main priorities as a county council is revitalising our towns in partnership with borough and district councils.