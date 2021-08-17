50th home built on site of former Walsall bakery business

Paul Stockwell, of Gatehouse, West Midlands Mayor Andy Street, Vicky Kirby of Sigma, Councillor Mike Bird, John Bedford, of whg, and Darren Beale and Sarah Morgan of Vistry

Vistry Partnership's 88-home development on the former Harvestime Bakery site was made possible by a £1.5 million investment by the West Midlands Combined Authority (WMCA).

The scheme is one of a growing number of disused industrial sites that are being redeveloped under the West Midlands Mayor and WMCA's 'brownfield first' regeneration programme – bringing derelict sites back to life with homes and jobs.

Harvestime, off Raleigh Street, near to Walsall town centre, closed nine years ago and the 4.6-acre site has remained derelict since then.

Andy Street, Mayor of the West Midlands and chair of the WMCA, said: “The redevelopment of derelict sites across the region is a key part of our economic plan to unlock our region’s potential.

"Ploughing on with developments like Harvestime during the pandemic is helping our economy recover from the impact of Covid, kickstarting the creation of new jobs and good quality, affordable homes for local people.

“So, it’s really encouraging that despite the turmoil of the last 18 months work has continued to progress on this site, one of many across the region we have been redeveloping.

“Harvestime and similar brownfield sites are notoriously difficult to develop, which is why they’ve remained derelict for so long. But with the funds we’ve secured from government, we’re able to intervene and clean up the land, making it ready for new homes or commercial workplaces.

“Without the West Midlands Combined Authority’s investment, these sites would remain undeveloped, but by unlocking them for homes and jobs we’re able to bring communities back to life, whilst crucially relieving pressure to build on our precious green belt.”

The scheme is being constructed by regeneration specialists Vistry Partnerships.

Darren Beale, managing director at Vistry Partnerships West Midlands, said: “We are delighted to have hit this important milestone at Harvestime, and it is testament to the can-do attitude of the team on-site to get us here today despite the logistical challenges coming from the pandemic.

“I would also like to thank the WMCA, as well as our various project partners for their continued support, and we look forward to welcoming residents to the new community in the not too distant future.”

Councillor Mike Bird, leader of Walsall Council and WMCA portfolio holder for housing and land, added: “Without our intervention this site would have remained an unloved plot in the centre of Walsall. Now, thanks to the rapid progress we have made during the last year, the site is well on the way to becoming a thriving new community.

“This is just one of many dozens of former industrial sites which are being transformed, and demonstrates why the WMCA is a national leader in brownfield land regeneration."

Harvestime Bakeries was once one of Walsall’s biggest employers and there had been a bakery on the site since the 1800s.

But it went into administration twice in 2005 and was rescued through an agreed takeover package by Maple Leaf Bakery UK, securing 250 jobs after more than 100 workers were made redundant.