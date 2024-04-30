New poll on West Midlands Mayor election says it is too close to call

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

A new opinion poll by YouGov shows there is just two percentage points between Conservative Andy Street and Labour's Richard Parker.

The survey asked 1,495 residents in the West Midlands Combined Authority area who they intended to vote for, with incumbent Street slightly ahead on 41 per-cent, two per-cent higher than the Labour candidate.

A YouGov spokesperson said the results were within the margin of error of one another, with the outcome therefore too close to call.

Of the other candidates, Elaine Williams from Reform UK polled nine-per-cent whilst six per-cent of those polled said they would vote for Siobhan Harper-Nunes and three-pre-cent for Akhmed Yakoob. The other candidate in the election, Liberal Democrat Sunny Virk polled just two-per-cent in the survey.

Labour candidate Richard Parker (left) and Tory mayor Andy Street (right) are neck and neck in a new poll.

Meanwhile in the other mayoral election in Tees Valley, Conservative Ben Houchen on 51-per-cent holds a seven per-cent lead over his rival Chris McEwan after 924 residents were surveyed.

Polling stations in the West Midlands will be open from 7am to 10pm on Thursday.