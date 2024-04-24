Mayoral candidate puts buses at heart of his manifesto launch

Richard Parker said he would seek to reach every corner of the region and make a difference to every life.

“This campaign is about making a step change refocussing the combined authority on delivering for the hard-working people of this region," he said.

"We’re going to do things differently, things that people can see in front of their eyes that improve their lives."

He said a key focus for his campaign would be bringing buses under public control.

"Buses will help drive our economy taking people to the jobs they need, the skills they want, to the high streets and across communities," he said.

"They get people to the doctors, to school and to see friends. Buses tackle loneliness, help with our environment and will make a huge difference to people in every part of the West Midlands."

Mr Parker will be seeking to unseat the incumbent mayor, Conservative Andy Street.

“After seven years of a Conservative mayor, we’ve got little to show for all of his promises," he said.

"I’m fearless but not reckless and I’ve spent 40 years already delivering for this region.

"I can’t wait to show people the difference that a Labour Mayor can make."

The election will take place on May 2. As well as Mr Parker and Mr Street, the other candidates are: Siobhan Harper-Nunes (Green), Sunny Virk (Liberal Democrat), Elaine Williams (Reform UK), and Akhmed Yakoob (Independent).

“I want to thank the people of the West Midlands for feeding into this and telling me what they need from a Labour Mayor. And thank you to team who put it together, working alongside residents, public service specialists, business leaders and transport experts. It has been fully costed, fully planned and I’m looking forward to delivering it.