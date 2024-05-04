Starmer hails ‘phenomenal’ West Midlands result in shock victory over Tories

Labour’s shock victory in the West Midlands mayoral election was a “phenomenal result” which was “beyond our expectations”, Sir Keir Starmer said, as the Conservatives were trounced in the local elections.

Tory candidate Andy Street had hoped to cling on in the West Midlands, but Labour challenger Richard Parker beat him with a majority of just 1,508 votes.

The Conservative loss was part of a double blow for the Prime Minister after Labour’s Sadiq Khan secured a historic third term as Mayor of London.

“This phenomenal result was beyond our expectations,” Sir Keir said.

Defeated Conservative Andy Street listens to Labour’s Richard Parker speaking as he is elected as the new Mayor of West Midlands (Jacob King/PA)

“People across the country have had enough of Conservative chaos and decline and voted for change with Labour. Our fantastic new mayor Richard Parker stands ready to deliver a fresh start for the West Midlands.”

The party also counted mayoral victories in Liverpool, South Yorkshire, West Yorkshire, and in Greater Manchester, where Andy Burnham returned to power.

With the loss of the West Midlands, the Prime Minister is left with the sole consolation of a mayoral victory in the Tees Valley.

Lord Ben Houchen retained the region for the Tories on Friday, amid denials he had sought to distance himself from the Conservatives during the campaign.

Mr Street’s loss may have an impact on the Prime Minister’s defence against backbench Tory challenges to his authority.