Candidates for mayor and police commissioner announced as nominations close

Nominations have now closed for the poll which will take place on May 2.

Incumbent mayor Andy Street will stand once more for the Conservatives, while Richard Parker will be the Labour candidate. Sunny Virk will stand for the Liberal Democrats, Elaine Williams for Reform UK, while Siobhan Harper-Nunes will be the Green Party candidate.

The for West Midland police and crime commissioner, held the same day, will be a two-horse race: Labour's Simon Foster, who holds the post at the moment, will be challenged by Conservative Tom Byrne.

Mr Street had sought to merge the role of commissioner with that of the mayor, but the move was blocked by the High Court.

