Wolverhampton Council election results in full as final ward is decided by just six votes

Ultimately, the election did nothing to change the make-up of the city authority; Labour had 44 councillors going into yesterday's vote while the Conservatives had 16, and both emerged with the same number of representatives.
The only difference was that both took a seat off each other.
The Conservatives took Bushbury North off Labour while in return Labour won Merry Hill from the Tories, winning by a mere six votes after a recount.
Conservative Deputy Leader Simon Bennett, who won Bushbury North, described his win as an incredible feeling, while newly elected Labour councillor Carol Hyatt was overwhelmed and excited to get started.
Bilston East (Lab hold)
Hannah Davis (TUSC) - 118
Steve Simkins (Lab)* - 1,459
Chris Thompson (Cons) - 554
Bilston North (Lab hold)
Eileen Birch (Lib Dem) - 152
Phil Page (Lab)* - 1,376
Dan Perry-Preston (Cons) - 593
Blakenhall (Lab hold)
Patrick Bentley (Lib Dem) - 147
Jasbinder Dehar (Lab)* - 1,931
Nathaniel Williams (Cons) - 361
Bushbury North (Cons gain)
Simon Bennett (Cons)* - 1,253
Alan Butt (Lab) - 1,096
Harry Marston (Lib Dem) - 144
Bushbury South and Low Hill (Lab hold)
Ian Jenkins (Lib Dem) - 259
Paul Sweet (Lab)* - 1,319
Lewis Wastell (Cons) - 478
East Park (Lab hold)
Aaron Hall (Cons) - 531
Louise Miles (Lab)* - 1,194
Ettingshall (Lab hold)
Sian Kumar (Cons) - 476
Beverley Momenabadi (Lab)* - 2,168
David Murray (Lib Dem) - 299
Fallings Park (Lab hold)
Steve Evans (Lab)* - 1,343
Peter Nixon (Lib Dem) - 211
Zahid Shah (Cons) - 591
Graiseley (Lab hold)
Amy Bertaut (Green) - 250
Peter Hollis (Lib Dem) - 141
Asha Mattu (Lab)* - 1,643
Safyaan Salim (Cons) - 525
Heath Town (Lab hold)
Alan Bamber (Lib Dem) - 166
Jaspreet Jaspal (Lab)* - 1,185
Fortune Sibanda (Cons) - 433
Kwaku Tano-Yeboah (Green) - 159
Merry Hill (Lab gain)
Carol Hyatt (Lab)* - 1,456
David Marsh (Lib Dem) - 195
James Montero (Cons)* - 1,450
Oxley (Lab hold)
Josh Allerton (TUSC) - 38
Paul Darke (Green) - 94
Ann Jenkins (Lib Dem) - 149
Matt Powis (Cons) - 878
Sue Roberts (Lab)* - 1,216
Park (Lab hold)
Robert Brotherton (Cons) - 705
Craig Collingswood (Lab)* - 1,524
Jenny Hibell (Green) - 237
Bryan Lewis (Lib Dem) - 118
Penn (Lab hold)
Ranjit Dhillon (Cons) - 1,658
Celia Hibbert (Lab)* - 1,948
Michael Hopkins (Lib Dem) - 245
Spring Vale (Lab hold)
Surjit Khunkhun (Cons) - 974
Barbara McGarrity (Lab)* - 1,380
St Peter’s (Lab hold)
Obaida Ahmed (Lab)* - 1,388
John Mumford (Cons) - 373
Tettenhall Regis (Cons hold)
Chris Brookes (Green) - 207
Julian Donald (Lib Dem) - 241
Kashmire Hawker (Lab) - 1,107
Sohail Khan (Cons)* - 1,614
Tettenhall Wightwick (Cons hold)
Andrea Cantrill (Green) - 284
Jonathan Crofts (Cons)* - 2,166
Don Gwinnett (Lab) - 1,008
Arfan Khan (Lib Dem) - 142
Wednesfield North (Lab hold)
Mary Bateman (Lab)* - 1,358
Tony Gething (Cons) - 875
Wednesfield South (Lab hold)
Greg Brackenridge (Lab)* - 1,586
Sucha Sahota (Cons) - 918