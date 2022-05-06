Wolverhampton Council election results in full as final ward is decided by just six votes

Labour's Carol Hyatt took Merry Hill from the Tories by just six votes

Ultimately, the election did nothing to change the make-up of the city authority; Labour had 44 councillors going into yesterday's vote while the Conservatives had 16, and both emerged with the same number of representatives.

The only difference was that both took a seat off each other.

The Conservatives took Bushbury North off Labour while in return Labour won Merry Hill from the Tories, winning by a mere six votes after a recount.

Conservative Deputy Leader Simon Bennett, who won Bushbury North, described his win as an incredible feeling, while newly elected Labour councillor Carol Hyatt was overwhelmed and excited to get started.

Bilston East (Lab hold)

Hannah Davis (TUSC) - 118

Steve Simkins (Lab)* - 1,459

Chris Thompson (Cons) - 554

Bilston North (Lab hold)

Eileen Birch (Lib Dem) - 152

Phil Page (Lab)* - 1,376

Dan Perry-Preston (Cons) - 593

Blakenhall (Lab hold)

Patrick Bentley (Lib Dem) - 147

Jasbinder Dehar (Lab)* - 1,931

Nathaniel Williams (Cons) - 361

Tory Simon Bennett celebrates taking Bushbury North from Labour

Bushbury North (Cons gain)

Simon Bennett (Cons)* - 1,253

Alan Butt (Lab) - 1,096

Harry Marston (Lib Dem) - 144

Bushbury South and Low Hill (Lab hold)

Ian Jenkins (Lib Dem) - 259

Paul Sweet (Lab)* - 1,319

Lewis Wastell (Cons) - 478

East Park (Lab hold)

Aaron Hall (Cons) - 531

Louise Miles (Lab)* - 1,194

Ettingshall (Lab hold)

Sian Kumar (Cons) - 476

Beverley Momenabadi (Lab)* - 2,168

David Murray (Lib Dem) - 299

Fallings Park (Lab hold)

Steve Evans (Lab)* - 1,343

Peter Nixon (Lib Dem) - 211

Zahid Shah (Cons) - 591

Graiseley (Lab hold)

Amy Bertaut (Green) - 250

Peter Hollis (Lib Dem) - 141

Asha Mattu (Lab)* - 1,643

Safyaan Salim (Cons) - 525

Heath Town (Lab hold)

Alan Bamber (Lib Dem) - 166

Jaspreet Jaspal (Lab)* - 1,185

Fortune Sibanda (Cons) - 433

Kwaku Tano-Yeboah (Green) - 159

Merry Hill (Lab gain)

Carol Hyatt (Lab)* - 1,456

David Marsh (Lib Dem) - 195

James Montero (Cons)* - 1,450

Oxley (Lab hold)

Josh Allerton (TUSC) - 38

Paul Darke (Green) - 94

Ann Jenkins (Lib Dem) - 149

Matt Powis (Cons) - 878

Sue Roberts (Lab)* - 1,216

Park (Lab hold)

Robert Brotherton (Cons) - 705

Craig Collingswood (Lab)* - 1,524

Jenny Hibell (Green) - 237

Bryan Lewis (Lib Dem) - 118

Penn (Lab hold)

Ranjit Dhillon (Cons) - 1,658

Celia Hibbert (Lab)* - 1,948

Michael Hopkins (Lib Dem) - 245

Spring Vale (Lab hold)

Surjit Khunkhun (Cons) - 974

Barbara McGarrity (Lab)* - 1,380

St Peter’s (Lab hold)

Obaida Ahmed (Lab)* - 1,388

John Mumford (Cons) - 373

Tettenhall Regis (Cons hold)

Chris Brookes (Green) - 207

Julian Donald (Lib Dem) - 241

Kashmire Hawker (Lab) - 1,107

Sohail Khan (Cons)* - 1,614

Tettenhall Wightwick (Cons hold)

Andrea Cantrill (Green) - 284

Jonathan Crofts (Cons)* - 2,166

Don Gwinnett (Lab) - 1,008

Arfan Khan (Lib Dem) - 142

Wednesfield North (Lab hold)

Mary Bateman (Lab)* - 1,358

Tony Gething (Cons) - 875

Mayor Greg Brackenridge retained his seat

Wednesfield South (Lab hold)

Greg Brackenridge (Lab)* - 1,586