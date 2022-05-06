Cannock Chase Council election results as Conservatives cement their majority

This time around the party gained one seat from the Labour Party - a seat that had previously been held by a leader of the Labour group.
It leaves the Conservative group with 25 seats, Labour with eight, the Chase Community Independents with three, the Greens with two, the Lib Dems with two and one Independent.
Cannock Chase District Council results
Brereton and Ravenhill
Toby Ashcroft (Cons) 382
Alan Dudson (Lab) 473
Paul Fisher (Lib Dem)* 498
LIB DEM HOLD
Cannock East
Richard Jenking (Green) 68
Samuel Mawle (CCI) 85
Jacquie Prestwood (Lab)* 614
Hayley Rushton (Cons) 596
LAB HOLD
Cannock North
Chris Harborow (Indep) 167
Carl Harwatt (Green) 69
Lois Manning (Cons) 362
Karl Perry (CCI) 74
Sue Thornley (Lab)* 569
LAB HOLD
Cannock South
Bill Kenny (Cons) 636
Alan Pearson (Lab)* 651
Ian Wallace (CCI) 174
LAB HOLD
Cannock West
Joshua Bancroft (Cons)* 1,145
Sarah Findlay (CCI) 135
Maire Smith (Green) 105
Steve Thornley (Lab) 527
CONS HOLD
Etching Hill and The Heath
James Fletcher (Cons)* 728
Darren Foley (Lab) 535
Ian Pyke (CCI) 150
Michael Sheridan (Green) 103
CONS HOLD
Hawks Green
Warren Cocker (Green) 60
Paul Dadge (CCI) 359
Pam Johnson (Lab) 328
Paris Theodorou (Cons)* 626
CONS HOLD
Heath Hayes East and Wimblebury
Jodie Ashford (CCI) 215
Martyn Buttery (Cons)* 478
Stuart Kennedy (Green) 46
Diane Todd (Lab) 413
CONS HOLD
Hednesford Green Heath
David Green (Green) 72
Jeff Hill (Lab)* 421
Jacob Huggins (CCI) 158
Paul Jones (Cons) 474
CONS GAIN
Hednesford North
Sheila Cartwright (Lab)* 473
Darrell Mawle (CCI) 400
Roger Wootton (Cons) 426
LAB HOLD
Norton Canes
Paul Allen (Reform) 87
Tim Clapham (Cons) 578
John Preece (Lab)* 1,060
LAB HOLD
Rawnsley
Jo Elson (Green)* 589
David Galaska (Lab) 178
Laura Harrison (Cons) 326
GREEN HOLD
Western Springs
David Gaye (Lab) 687
Olivia Lyons (Cons)* 918
CONS HOLD