Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Cannock Chase Council election results as Conservatives cement their majority

By Deborah HardimanCannock ChaseLocal elections 2022Published: Last Updated: Comments

Conservatives in Cannock Chase strengthened their grip on the council, having taken overall control for the first time ever last year.

Paul Terry Jones celebrates taking Hednesford Green Heath from Labour
Paul Terry Jones celebrates taking Hednesford Green Heath from Labour

This time around the party gained one seat from the Labour Party - a seat that had previously been held by a leader of the Labour group.

It leaves the Conservative group with 25 seats, Labour with eight, the Chase Community Independents with three, the Greens with two, the Lib Dems with two and one Independent.

Cannock Chase District Council results

Brereton and Ravenhill

Toby Ashcroft (Cons) 382

Alan Dudson (Lab) 473

Paul Fisher (Lib Dem)* 498

LIB DEM HOLD

Cannock East

Richard Jenking (Green) 68

Samuel Mawle (CCI) 85

Jacquie Prestwood (Lab)* 614

Hayley Rushton (Cons) 596

LAB HOLD

Cannock North

Chris Harborow (Indep) 167

Carl Harwatt (Green) 69

Lois Manning (Cons) 362

Karl Perry (CCI) 74

Sue Thornley (Lab)* 569

LAB HOLD

Cannock South

Bill Kenny (Cons) 636

Alan Pearson (Lab)* 651

Ian Wallace (CCI) 174

LAB HOLD

Cannock West

Joshua Bancroft (Cons)* 1,145

Sarah Findlay (CCI) 135

Maire Smith (Green) 105

Steve Thornley (Lab) 527

CONS HOLD

Etching Hill and The Heath

James Fletcher (Cons)* 728

Darren Foley (Lab) 535

Ian Pyke (CCI) 150

Michael Sheridan (Green) 103

CONS HOLD

Hawks Green

Warren Cocker (Green) 60

Paul Dadge (CCI) 359

Pam Johnson (Lab) 328

Paris Theodorou (Cons)* 626

CONS HOLD

Heath Hayes East and Wimblebury

Jodie Ashford (CCI) 215

Martyn Buttery (Cons)* 478

Stuart Kennedy (Green) 46

Diane Todd (Lab) 413

CONS HOLD

Hednesford Green Heath

David Green (Green) 72

Jeff Hill (Lab)* 421

Jacob Huggins (CCI) 158

Paul Jones (Cons) 474

CONS GAIN

Hednesford North

Sheila Cartwright (Lab)* 473

Darrell Mawle (CCI) 400

Roger Wootton (Cons) 426

LAB HOLD

Norton Canes

Paul Allen (Reform) 87

Tim Clapham (Cons) 578

John Preece (Lab)* 1,060

LAB HOLD

Rawnsley

Jo Elson (Green)* 589

David Galaska (Lab) 178

Laura Harrison (Cons) 326

GREEN HOLD

Western Springs

David Gaye (Lab) 687

Olivia Lyons (Cons)* 918

CONS HOLD

Local elections 2022
Politics
News
Cannock Chase
Staffordshire
Local Hubs
Cannock
Deborah Hardiman

By Deborah Hardiman

@Deborahh_Star

Senior reporter for the Express & Star.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News