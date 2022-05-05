Notification Settings

Local elections: Live coverage from Dudley, Sandwell and Wolverhampton Council counts

By David StubbingsWolverhamptonLocal elections 2022Published: Last Updated:

Voters have been taking to the polls across the Black Country throughout the day in the latest swathe of local elections.

Black Country residents have been voting throughout the day

All four Black Country councils - Dudley, Sandwell, Walsall and Wolverhampton - along with Cannock Chase in Staffordshire, are holding ballots for a proportion of their seats.

Polling stations will close at 10pm, though if you are in the queue to case your vote at that time you will still be allowed in.

Dudley, Sandwell and Wolverhampton Councils will be counting their votes overnight, while Walsall and Cannock Chase will be waiting until Friday morning before starting to make their way through the ballot papers.

Follow our live blog throughout the night and into tomorrow as we bring you the latest results from all five authorities.

