Walsall Council Conservatives reinforce control and take one seat from Labour

Izzy Hussain won Blakenall from Labour with 809 votes to Matt Ward's 692. Independent candidate Dave Ward came third with 621 votes.
The leader of the Labour group, Aftab Nawaz, held his seat in St Matthews comfortably with 2,268 votes to Conservative candidate Vandana Sharma's 1,064.
Walsall Council election results
Aldridge Central and South: Cons hold
Bobby Bains (Cons)* 2,365
Kathryn Smith (Lab) 1,105
Aldridge North and Walsall Wood: Cons hold
Michael Bruce (Lab) 965
Anthony Harris (Cons)* 1,690
Bentley and Darlaston North: Lab hold
Rose Burley (Lab)* 1,264
Sharon Felton (Indep) 378
Saghir Mohammed (Cons) 553
Birchills-Leamore: Lab hold
Tina Jukes (Lab)* 1,175
Amy Read (Cons) 868
Elaine Williams (Reform) 156
Blakenall - Cons gain
Izzy Hussain (Cons) 809
Dave Taylor (Indep) 621
Matt Ward (Lab) 692
Bloxwich East: Cons hold
Ben Hodges (Lib Dem) 141
Adam Mohammed (Lab) 660
Mark Statham (Cons)* 1,205
Bloxwich West: Cons hold
Michael Coulson (Lab) 1,060
Louise Harrison (Cons)* 1,499
Brownhills: Cons hold
Lee Chapman (Indep) 265
Emma Morgan (Lab) 990
John Murray (Cons)* 1,206
Darlaston South: Lab hold
Paul Bott (Lab) 1,686*
Manju Gill (Cons) 451
Paddock: Cons hold
Daniel Barker (Lib Dem) 401
Rishi Sharma (Lab) 1,523
Gurmeet Singh Sohal (Cons)* 1,638
Palfrey: Lab hold
Shamim Ahmed (Indep) 1,191
Shakila Hussain (Lab)* 2,101
Moz Khan (Cons) 613
Pelsall: Cons hold
Graham Eardley (Reform) 278
Patti Lane (Lab) 680
Edward Lee (Cons)* 1,707
Pheasey Park Farm: Cons hold
Matthew Barker (Lib Dem) 180
Hannah Jones (Lab) 881
Chris Towe (Cons)* 1,461
Pleck: Lab hold
Leyoh Goodall (Cons) 625
Ram Mehmi (Lab)* 1,739
Rushall-Shelfield: Cons hold
Jade Davies (Indep) 265
David Morgan (Lab) 1,074
Vera Waters (Cons)* 1,280
Short Heath: Cons hold
Amandeep Garcha (Cons)* 1,021
Simon Rollason (Lab) 843
Mohammed Yaqub (Lib Dem) 331
St Matthews: Lab hold
Aftab Nawaz (Lab)* 2,268
Vandana Sharma (Cons) 1,064
Roger Watts (Lib Dem) 303
Streetly: Cons hold
Jennifer Gray (Lib Dem) 717
Eileen Russell (Lab) 659
Suky Samra (Cons)* 1,944
Willenhall North: Cons hold
Stuart Hodges (Lib Dem) 688
Lee Jeavons (Lab) 694
Rob Larden (Cons)* 986
Willenhall South (two seats): Lab hold two
Simran Cheema (Lab)* 1,653
Poonam Gill (Cons) 729
Angela Hodges (Lib Dem) 233
Connor Horton (Lab) 1,462
Tony Sadler (Cons) 677