Sandwell Council election results in full as Labour retain grip but Tories make gains

Going into yesterday's vote, the party was defending 24 seats from the time they were last contested in 2018, meaning no gains were possible.
In the end, Labour took 21 seats while the Conservatives made three gains as their opposition in the borough continues to grow.
It means Sandwell now has 61 Labour councillors, 10 Tories and one Sandwell Together representative.
In the end, both parties were satisfied with the results. Councillor Kerrie Carmichael, the Labour leader of the council said "any borough would kill for 21 Labour seats", while Nicola Richards, Conservative MP for West Bromwich East, said her party was "continuing to make progress and build on the relationships we have with people".
This was another election hampered by another low turnout – with the overall average turnout hitting 26.12 per cent. The lowest ward turnout was Princes End where just 17.91 per cent of those eligible cast their votes.
Sandwell Council election results
Abbey (Lab hold)
Mona Khurana (Cons) - 424
Bob Piper (Lab)* - 2,328
Blackheath (Lab hold)
Greg Allman (Cons) - 986
Danny Millard (Lab)* - 1,053
Bristnall (Lab hold)
Fajli Bibi (Cons) - 938
Amolak Dhariwal (Lab)* - 1,203
Pete Durnell (Reform) - 150
Manjit Lall (Lib Dem) - 139
Charlemont with Grove Vale (Cons gain)
Sam Harding (For Britain) - 74
Jennifer Hemingway (Lab) - 1,099
Graham Nock (Reform) - 53
Sadie Smith (Lib Dem) - 163
Les Trumpeter (Cons)* - 1,449
Cradley Heath and Old Hill (Lab hold)
Nicholas Bradley (Lib Dem) - 220
Cammilla Mngaza (TUSC) - 60
Julie Webb (Lab)* - 1,324
Fahmida Yasmin (Cons) - 680
Friar Park (Lab hold)
Simon Hackett (Lab)* - 1,094
Colin Rankine (Yeshua) - 38
Ryan Trumpeter (Cons) - 825
Great Barr with Yew Tree (Lab hold)
Connor Jones (Cons) - 1,169
Steve Melia (Lab)* - 1,335
Mark Smith (Lib Dem) - 331
Great Bridge (Lab hold)
Craig Adams (Cons) - 1,067
Soyfur Rahman (Lab)* - 1,123
Greets Green and Lyng (Lab hold)
John Giles (Lab)* - 1,676
Iqbal Padda (Cons) - 974
Hateley Heath (Lab hold)
Paul Moore (Lab)* - 1,550
Yesmeen Singh (Cons) - 951
Langley (Lab hold)
Sharon Davies (Cons) - 788
Bill Gavan (Lab)* - 1,113
Clive Heywood (Lib Dem) - 248
Newton (Lab hold)
Mujakkir Ahmed (Cons) - 782
Keith Allcock (Lab)* - 1,500
Amanda Jenkins (Lib Dem) - 284
Old Warley (Lab hold)
Harnoor Bhullar (Lab)* - 1,372
Mo Sakhi (Cons) - 1,100
Bob Smith (Lib Dem) - 342
Oldbury (Lab hold)
Richard Gingell (TUSC) - 167
Abdul Qayyum (Cons) - 924
Nagi Singh (Lab)* - 1,579
Princes End (Cons gain)
Jenny Chidley (Lab) - 825
David Wilkes (Cons) - 856
Rowley (Lab hold)
Claire Mayo (Lab)* - 1,070
Wendy Steed (Cons) - 1,038
Smethwick (Lab hold)
Satinder Dunn (Cons) - 731
Ashley Lewis (Lab)* - 1,968
Soho and Victoria (Lab hold)
Jasbir Ranie (Cons) - 349
Mohammad Rouf (Indep) - 970
Daisy Shone (Lib Dem) - 214
Mohammed Uddin (Lab)* - 1,781
St Paul’s (Lab hold)
Aqeela Choudhry (Lab)* - 2,863
Imran Qureshi (Cons) - 382
Keith Wilmot (Lib Dem) - 205
Tipton Green (Lab hold)
Steve Emms (Cons) - 476
Abid Hussain (Lab)* - 1,319
Richard Jeffcoat (Indep) - 1,167
Tividale (Cons hold)
Amrita Dunn (Cons)* - 1,094
Robert Hevican (Lab) - 1,046
Wednesbury North (Lab hold)
Luke Giles (Lab)* - 1,233
Gareth Knox (TUSC) - 75
Marc Lucock (Cons) - 1,005
Wednesbury South (Lab hold)
Ian Chambers (Lab)* - 1,409
Vijay Gaddu (Cons) - 1,036
West Bromwich Central (Lab hold)
Aran Duggal (Cons) - 857
Liam Preece (Lab)* - 1,984