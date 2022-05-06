Sandwell Council election results in full as Labour retain grip but Tories make gains

Labour won 21 out of 24 available seats on Sandwell Council

Going into yesterday's vote, the party was defending 24 seats from the time they were last contested in 2018, meaning no gains were possible.

In the end, Labour took 21 seats while the Conservatives made three gains as their opposition in the borough continues to grow.

It means Sandwell now has 61 Labour councillors, 10 Tories and one Sandwell Together representative.

In the end, both parties were satisfied with the results. Councillor Kerrie Carmichael, the Labour leader of the council said "any borough would kill for 21 Labour seats", while Nicola Richards, Conservative MP for West Bromwich East, said her party was "continuing to make progress and build on the relationships we have with people".

This was another election hampered by another low turnout – with the overall average turnout hitting 26.12 per cent. The lowest ward turnout was Princes End where just 17.91 per cent of those eligible cast their votes.

Sandwell Council election results

Abbey (Lab hold)

Mona Khurana (Cons) - 424

Bob Piper (Lab)* - 2,328

Blackheath (Lab hold)

Greg Allman (Cons) - 986

Danny Millard (Lab)* - 1,053

Bristnall (Lab hold)

Fajli Bibi (Cons) - 938

Amolak Dhariwal (Lab)* - 1,203

Pete Durnell (Reform) - 150

Manjit Lall (Lib Dem) - 139

Charlemont with Grove Vale (Cons gain)

Sam Harding (For Britain) - 74

Jennifer Hemingway (Lab) - 1,099

Graham Nock (Reform) - 53

Sadie Smith (Lib Dem) - 163

Les Trumpeter (Cons)* - 1,449

Cradley Heath and Old Hill (Lab hold)

Nicholas Bradley (Lib Dem) - 220

Cammilla Mngaza (TUSC) - 60

Julie Webb (Lab)* - 1,324

Fahmida Yasmin (Cons) - 680

Friar Park (Lab hold)

Simon Hackett (Lab)* - 1,094

Colin Rankine (Yeshua) - 38

Ryan Trumpeter (Cons) - 825

Labour's Steve Melia retained his seat

Great Barr with Yew Tree (Lab hold)

Connor Jones (Cons) - 1,169

Steve Melia (Lab)* - 1,335

Mark Smith (Lib Dem) - 331

Great Bridge (Lab hold)

Craig Adams (Cons) - 1,067

Soyfur Rahman (Lab)* - 1,123

Greets Green and Lyng (Lab hold)

John Giles (Lab)* - 1,676

Iqbal Padda (Cons) - 974

Hateley Heath (Lab hold)

Paul Moore (Lab)* - 1,550

Yesmeen Singh (Cons) - 951

Langley (Lab hold)

Sharon Davies (Cons) - 788

Bill Gavan (Lab)* - 1,113

Clive Heywood (Lib Dem) - 248

Newton (Lab hold)

Mujakkir Ahmed (Cons) - 782

Keith Allcock (Lab)* - 1,500

Amanda Jenkins (Lib Dem) - 284

Old Warley (Lab hold)

Harnoor Bhullar (Lab)* - 1,372

Mo Sakhi (Cons) - 1,100

Bob Smith (Lib Dem) - 342

Oldbury (Lab hold)

Richard Gingell (TUSC) - 167

Abdul Qayyum (Cons) - 924

Nagi Singh (Lab)* - 1,579

Princes End (Cons gain)

Jenny Chidley (Lab) - 825

David Wilkes (Cons) - 856

Rowley (Lab hold)

Claire Mayo (Lab)* - 1,070

Wendy Steed (Cons) - 1,038

Smethwick (Lab hold)

Satinder Dunn (Cons) - 731

Ashley Lewis (Lab)* - 1,968

Soho and Victoria (Lab hold)

Jasbir Ranie (Cons) - 349

Mohammad Rouf (Indep) - 970

Daisy Shone (Lib Dem) - 214

Mohammed Uddin (Lab)* - 1,781

St Paul’s (Lab hold)

Aqeela Choudhry (Lab)* - 2,863

Imran Qureshi (Cons) - 382

Keith Wilmot (Lib Dem) - 205

Tipton Green (Lab hold)

Steve Emms (Cons) - 476

Abid Hussain (Lab)* - 1,319

Richard Jeffcoat (Indep) - 1,167

Amrita Dunn won in Tividale, one of three gains for the Tories

Tividale (Cons hold)

Amrita Dunn (Cons)* - 1,094

Robert Hevican (Lab) - 1,046

Wednesbury North (Lab hold)

Luke Giles (Lab)* - 1,233

Gareth Knox (TUSC) - 75

Marc Lucock (Cons) - 1,005

Wednesbury South (Lab hold)

Ian Chambers (Lab)* - 1,409

Vijay Gaddu (Cons) - 1,036

West Bromwich Central (Lab hold)

Aran Duggal (Cons) - 857