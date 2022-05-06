Dudley Council election results in full as seats swap hands and one is decided by seven votes

Labour made four gains and the Conservatives took three seats in a vote which leaves
The closest result was in the St James's ward where the Conservatives took the seat from Labour by just seven votes.
Amblecote (Cons hold)
Paul Bradley (Cons)* - 1,644
Ian Flynn (Lib Dem) - 164
Adrian Mabe (Green) - 111
Rhianna Parsons (Lab) - 982
Belle Vale (Cons hold)
Peter Dobb (Cons)* - 1,516
Sarah Furhuraire (Lib Dem) - 179
John Payne (Green) - 190
Savannah Southorn (Lab) - 1,305
Brierley Hill (Lab gain)
Ben Corfield (Cons) - 960
Wayne Lewis (Libertarian) - 226
John Martin (Lab)* - 1,132
Austin Ward (Reform) - 89
Brockmoor & Pensnett (Lab hold)
Judy Foster (Lab)* - 1,527
Mark Webb (Cons) - 826
Castle & Priory (Lab hold)
Keiran Casey (Lab)* - 1,700
Mick Wolohan (Cons) - 962
Coseley East (Lab hold)
Matt Cook (Cons) - 765
Marian Howard (Lab)* - 1,333
Cradley & Wollescote (Lab hold)
Tim Crumpton (Lab)* - 1,153
Ryan Priest (Lib Dem) - 915
Jason Thorne (Cons) - 905
Gornal (Cons hold)
Bryn Challenor (Cons)* - 1,882
Karl Denning (Lab) - 972
Halesowen North (Lab gain)
Hilary Bills (Lab)* - 1,850
Mitch Bolton (Cons) - 1,231
Mollie Priest (Lib Dem) - 157
Halesowen South (two seats - Cons hold one and gain one)
Jonathan Elliott (Cons)* - 1,806
Tracey Gregg (Lib Dem) - 330
Mahdi Mutahar (Lab) - 904
Donella Russell (Lab) - 874
Thomas Russon (Cons)* - 1,696
Tim Weller (Indep) - 204
James Windridge (Green) - 437
Hayley Green & Cradley South (Cons hold)
Tony Barnsley (Lab) - 1,056
Andrea Goddard (Cons)* - 1,686
Ethan Stafford (Lib Dem) - 180
Kingswinford North & Wall Heath (Cons hold)
Jonathan Bramall (Lib Dem) - 219
Sarah Daniel (Lab) - 1,107
Ed Lawrence (Cons)* - 2,244
Kingswinford South (Cons hold)
Simon Daniel (Lab) - 979
Elizabeth Geeves (Lib Dem) - 363
Patrick Harley (Cons)* - 1,933
Lye & Stourbridge North (Lab hold)
Lisa Clinton (Cons) - 1,066
Gary Farmer (Libertarian) - 280
Pete Lowe (Lab)* - 1,334
Abdul Qadus (Lib Dem) - 274
Netherton Woodside & St Andrew`s (Lab hold)
Lynette Corfield (Cons) - 971
Elaine Taylor (Lab)* - 1,556
Norton (Cons gain)
Ellen Cobb (Lab) - 1,157
Tony Creed (Cons)* - 1,953
Andi Mohr (Green) - 227
David Sheppard (Lib Dem) - 312
Pedmore & Stourbridge East (Cons hold)
Jason Griffin (Lab) - 1,132
Simon Hanson (Lib Dem) - 386
Angus Lees (Cons)* - 1,953
Glen Wilson (Libertarian) - 86
Quarry Bank & Dudley Wood (Lab hold)
Chris Barnett (Lab)* - 1,165
Richard Priest (Lib Dem) - 190
Claire Sullivan (Cons) - 892
Sedgley (Cons hold)
Freya Ashworth (Lab) - 967
Martin Day (Libertarian) - 98
Shaun Keasey (Cons)* - 1,979
St James`s (Cons gain)
Kurshid Ahmed (Lab) - 1,211
Sarah Bothul (Cons)* - 1,218
Allie Miller (Lib Dem) - 196
St Thomas`s (Lab hold)
Nicola Fisher (TUSC) - 224
Sajid Hanif (Cons) - 1,441
Maz Qari (Lab)* - 1,637
Upper Gornal & Woodsetton (Lab gain)
Adrian Hughes (Lab)* - 1,368
Chris Neale (Cons) - 1,254
Wollaston & Stourbridge Town (Lab gain)
Nicholas Barlow (Cons) - 1,654
Chris Bramall (Lib Dem) - 276
Cat Eccles (Lab)* - 1,983
Max Lowe (Libertarian) - 39
Ken Moore (Freedom) - 88
Wordsley (Cons hold)
Keith Archer (Lab) - 1,068
Donna Harley (Cons)* - 1,578
Elaine Sheppard (Lib Dem) - 219