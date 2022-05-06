Notification Settings

Dudley Council election results in full as seats swap hands and one is decided by seven votes

DudleyLocal elections 2022Published: Comments

A total of seven seats swapped hands in this year's election in Dudley.

MP Marco Longhi congratulates Sara Bothul on her win, taking St James's from Labour by just seven votes
Labour made four gains and the Conservatives took three seats in a vote which leaves

The closest result was in the St James's ward where the Conservatives took the seat from Labour by just seven votes.

Amblecote (Cons hold)

Paul Bradley (Cons)* - 1,644

Ian Flynn (Lib Dem) - 164

Adrian Mabe (Green) - 111

Rhianna Parsons (Lab) - 982

Belle Vale (Cons hold)

Peter Dobb (Cons)* - 1,516

Sarah Furhuraire (Lib Dem) - 179

John Payne (Green) - 190

Savannah Southorn (Lab) - 1,305

Brierley Hill (Lab gain)

Ben Corfield (Cons) - 960

Wayne Lewis (Libertarian) - 226

John Martin (Lab)* - 1,132

Austin Ward (Reform) - 89

25 seats were up for grabs in this year's Dudley Council elections

Brockmoor & Pensnett (Lab hold)

Judy Foster (Lab)* - 1,527

Mark Webb (Cons) - 826

Castle & Priory (Lab hold)

Keiran Casey (Lab)* - 1,700

Mick Wolohan (Cons) - 962

Coseley East (Lab hold)

Matt Cook (Cons) - 765

Marian Howard (Lab)* - 1,333

Cradley & Wollescote (Lab hold)

Tim Crumpton (Lab)* - 1,153

Ryan Priest (Lib Dem) - 915

Jason Thorne (Cons) - 905

Gornal (Cons hold)

Bryn Challenor (Cons)* - 1,882

Karl Denning (Lab) - 972

Halesowen North (Lab gain)

Hilary Bills (Lab)* - 1,850

Mitch Bolton (Cons) - 1,231

Mollie Priest (Lib Dem) - 157

Halesowen South (two seats - Cons hold one and gain one)

Jonathan Elliott (Cons)* - 1,806

Tracey Gregg (Lib Dem) - 330

Mahdi Mutahar (Lab) - 904

Donella Russell (Lab) - 874

Thomas Russon (Cons)* - 1,696

Tim Weller (Indep) - 204

James Windridge (Green) - 437

Hayley Green & Cradley South (Cons hold)

Tony Barnsley (Lab) - 1,056

Andrea Goddard (Cons)* - 1,686

Ethan Stafford (Lib Dem) - 180

Kingswinford North & Wall Heath (Cons hold)

Jonathan Bramall (Lib Dem) - 219

Sarah Daniel (Lab) - 1,107

Ed Lawrence (Cons)* - 2,244

Kingswinford South (Cons hold)

Simon Daniel (Lab) - 979

Elizabeth Geeves (Lib Dem) - 363

Patrick Harley (Cons)* - 1,933

Lye & Stourbridge North (Lab hold)

Lisa Clinton (Cons) - 1,066

Gary Farmer (Libertarian) - 280

Pete Lowe (Lab)* - 1,334

Abdul Qadus (Lib Dem) - 274

Netherton Woodside & St Andrew`s (Lab hold)

Lynette Corfield (Cons) - 971

Elaine Taylor (Lab)* - 1,556

Tony Creed made one of three Tory gains, taking Norton

Norton (Cons gain)

Ellen Cobb (Lab) - 1,157

Tony Creed (Cons)* - 1,953

Andi Mohr (Green) - 227

David Sheppard (Lib Dem) - 312

Pedmore & Stourbridge East (Cons hold)

Jason Griffin (Lab) - 1,132

Simon Hanson (Lib Dem) - 386

Angus Lees (Cons)* - 1,953

Glen Wilson (Libertarian) - 86

Quarry Bank & Dudley Wood (Lab hold)

Chris Barnett (Lab)* - 1,165

Richard Priest (Lib Dem) - 190

Claire Sullivan (Cons) - 892

Sedgley (Cons hold)

Freya Ashworth (Lab) - 967

Martin Day (Libertarian) - 98

Shaun Keasey (Cons)* - 1,979

St James`s (Cons gain)

Kurshid Ahmed (Lab) - 1,211

Sarah Bothul (Cons)* - 1,218

Allie Miller (Lib Dem) - 196

Maimoona Qari won the St Thomas`s ward for Labour

St Thomas`s (Lab hold)

Nicola Fisher (TUSC) - 224

Sajid Hanif (Cons) - 1,441

Maz Qari (Lab)* - 1,637

Upper Gornal & Woodsetton (Lab gain)

Adrian Hughes (Lab)* - 1,368

Chris Neale (Cons) - 1,254

Wollaston & Stourbridge Town (Lab gain)

Nicholas Barlow (Cons) - 1,654

Chris Bramall (Lib Dem) - 276

Cat Eccles (Lab)* - 1,983

Max Lowe (Libertarian) - 39

Ken Moore (Freedom) - 88

Wordsley (Cons hold)

Keith Archer (Lab) - 1,068

Donna Harley (Cons)* - 1,578

Elaine Sheppard (Lib Dem) - 219

