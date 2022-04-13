Election 2022: Full list of candidates running for Cannock Chase Council

The Conservatives blew Labour away in Cannock Chase during last year's election

The Conservatives currently hold overall control of the authority after blowing Labour out of the water in last year's local elections.

Olivia Lyons' group took 12 of 13 available seats – including eight from Labour – leaving the Tories with a majority on the council and in overall control for the first time in history.

On May 5 Councillor Lyons will defend her seat in Western Springs, while Labour group leader Councillor George Adamson has announced his retirement after almost 25 years as a district councillor.

Jeff Hill has stepped in to defend Mr Adamson's old seat in Hednesford Green Heath.

It marks something of a changing of the guard for Labour in the district, with these elections also see the retirement of long-standing councillors Frank Allen (Cannock North) and Muriel Davis (Cannock East).

Councillor Allen, a former council chairman, was first elected in Chadsmoor in 1976 and also represented Broomhill during a 46-year stint on the authority.

He served for 40 years on the planning committee and was also a cabinet member for housing.

Current deputy leader of the opposition, Councillor Tony Johnson, is expected to be elected as the group's new leader after the elections.

Alan Dudson is bidding to get back a seat in Brereton and Ravenhill having lost to the Conservatives there last year.

Breakaway group Chase Community Independents – led by former Green Party councillor Paul Woodhead – currently has five seats on the council and stands candidates in nine wards.

They include former Cannock Chase parliamentary candidate Paul Dadge, who stands in Hawks Green having lost out to the Tories there last year.

Labour has attributed last year's poor results to the national swing towards the Conservatives over Brexit and the 'vaccine bounce', although the Tories insist their successes were as much down to hard work on a local level.

This year opposition groups are hoping to capitalise on the cost of living crisis and 'Partygate', while the Conservatives are campaigning on the back of what they say has been a strong year for the council.

For the Conservatives, Joshua Bancroft is replacing Councillor Hyra Sutton as a candidate in Cannock West.

Last time this set of seats were contested in 2018 Labour won six to the Conservatives five, with the Greens and the Lib Dems picking up one seat each.

Voting takes place on May 5 with results due to be declared the following day.

Current state of play: Cons majority administration – Cons (24), Lab (9), Chase Community Independents (5), Lib Dem (2), Green (1).

Results last time these seats were contested in 2018: Lab (6), Cons (5), Green (1), Lib Dem (1)

Seats up for grabs: 13

*denotes party that won seat in 2018

Brereton and Ravenhill

Toby Ashcroft (Cons)

Alan Dudson (Lab)

Paul Fisher (Lib Dem)*

Cannock East

Richard Jenking (Green)

Samuel Mawle (CCI)

Jacquie Prestwood (Lab)*

Hayley Rushton (Cons)

Cannock North

Chris Harborow (Indep)

Carl Harwatt (Green)

Lois Manning (Cons)

Karl Perry (CCI)

Sue Thornley (Lab)*

Cannock South

Bill Kenny (Cons)

Alan Pearson (Lab)*

Ian Wallace (CCI)

Cannock West

Joshua Bancroft (Cons)*

Sarah Findlay (CCI)

Maire Smith (Green)

Steve Thornley (Lab)

Etching Hill and The Heath

James Fletcher (Cons)*

Darren Foley (Lab)

Ian Pyke (CCI)

Michael Sheridan (Green)

Hawks Green

Warren Cocker (Green)

Paul Dadge (CCI)

Pam Johnson (Lab)

Paris Theodorou (Cons)*

Heath Hayes East and Wimblebury

Jodie Ashford (CCI)

Martyn Buttery (Cons)*

Stuart Kennedy (Green)

Diane Todd (Lab)

Hednesford and Green Heath

David Green (Green)

Jeff Hill (Lab)*

Jacob Huggins (CCI)

Paul Jones (Cons)

Hednesford North

Sheila Cartwright (Lab)*

Darrell Mawle (CCI)

Roger Wootton (Cons)

Norton Canes

Paul Allen (Reform)

Tim Clapham (Cons)

John Preece (Lab)*

Rawnsley

Jo Elson (Green)*

David Galaska (Lab)

Laura Harrison (Cons)

Western Springs

David Gaye (Lab)

Olivia Lyons (Cons)*