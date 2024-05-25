Express & Star
Dudley & Wyre Forest General Election candidates: Who is standing for Parliament on July 4?

Voters will go to the polls six weeks from today after Prime Minister Rishi Sunak called a surprise General Election.

By Rob Smith
Published

The election on July 4 will be one of firsts: Mr Sunak's first General Election as leader of the Conservatives, the first held in the reign of King Charles III, and the first where photo ID will be required (local elections have already taken place with this requirement).

A number of seats could also be affected by new changes to boundaries, which have seen some constituencies changed geographically or renamed.

We're compiling a list of the candidates standing for all the main parties in Dudley and Wyre Forest - see all the names below.

From left: Liberal Democrat Ian Flynn, standing in Dudley; Conservative Mark Garnier, MP for Wyre Forest; and Labour's Alex Ballinger, standing in Halesowen

We'll keep adding to this list too: parties are still in the process of deciding/announcing who they are putting forward and where, and some sitting MPs are yet to formally declare they are standing. Check back here between now and the election for updates on who is standing where.

Candidates for Dudley (formerly Dudley North)

  • Liberal Democrats: Ian Flynn

  • Reform UK: Andrew Southall

  • Workers Party: Aftab Hussein

Candidates for Halesowen (formerly Halesowen and Rowley Regis)

  • Labour: Alex Ballinger

  • Liberal Democrats: Ryan Priest

Candidates for Stourbridge

  • Labour: Cat Eccles

  • Liberal Democrats: Chris Bramall

  • Reform UK: Richard Shaw

Candidates for Kingswinford and South Staffordshire (formerly Dudley South/South Staffordshire)

  • Conservatives: Mike Wood

  • Labour: Sally Benton

  • Liberal Democrats: Gully Bansal

  • Workers Party: George Price

Candidates for Wyre Forest

  • Conservatives: Mark Garnier

  • Labour: Vicki Smith

  • Liberal Democrats: Shazu Miah

  • Reform UK: Bill Hopkins

