Dudley & Wyre Forest General Election candidates: Who is standing for Parliament on July 4?
Voters will go to the polls six weeks from today after Prime Minister Rishi Sunak called a surprise General Election.
The election on July 4 will be one of firsts: Mr Sunak's first General Election as leader of the Conservatives, the first held in the reign of King Charles III, and the first where photo ID will be required (local elections have already taken place with this requirement).
A number of seats could also be affected by new changes to boundaries, which have seen some constituencies changed geographically or renamed.
We're compiling a list of the candidates standing for all the main parties in Dudley and Wyre Forest - see all the names below.
We'll keep adding to this list too: parties are still in the process of deciding/announcing who they are putting forward and where, and some sitting MPs are yet to formally declare they are standing. Check back here between now and the election for updates on who is standing where.
Candidates for Dudley (formerly Dudley North)
Liberal Democrats: Ian Flynn
Reform UK: Andrew Southall
Workers Party: Aftab Hussein
Candidates for Halesowen (formerly Halesowen and Rowley Regis)
Labour: Alex Ballinger
Liberal Democrats: Ryan Priest
Candidates for Stourbridge
Labour: Cat Eccles
Liberal Democrats: Chris Bramall
Reform UK: Richard Shaw
Candidates for Kingswinford and South Staffordshire (formerly Dudley South/South Staffordshire)
Conservatives: Mike Wood
Labour: Sally Benton
Liberal Democrats: Gully Bansal
Workers Party: George Price
Candidates for Wyre Forest
Conservatives: Mark Garnier
Labour: Vicki Smith
Liberal Democrats: Shazu Miah
Reform UK: Bill Hopkins