Dudley shoppers have their say on planned parking fee changes and cuts to services

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Bosses have been looking at savings and cuts to all services and this week announced a timeline for the end of free parking as well as closing the Dudley Council Plus walk in centre.

A report to the council's Environment and Regeneration committee this week outlined a plan where an hours parking would cost £2.50 and a day ticket £6 – currently the first two hours is free in Dudley town centre.

New charges are set to come in from October at car parks in Dudley town centre

They have also said the Dudley Council Plus walk in centre is likely to close in January next year with the average cost per contact exceeding £14 – the equivalent MyDudley online service costs £1 per contact.

The council is also reviewing two unprofitable activity centres for children it runs in Upper Gornal and Stourport.

The Express and Star visited Dudley to get people's views on the cuts and what it would mean to them and the general public who use the town centre and the services which are likely to be cut.