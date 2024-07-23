'I'll transform buses like they have done in Manchester', says West Midlands Mayor Richard Parker

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

His £22 million plan for private bus companies to operate under a rail-style franchise system has moved a step closer after leaders of the West Midlands Combined Authority approved an initial report.

The scheme will be similar to the familiar yellow 'Bee Network' buses launched in Greater Manchester last year by mayor Andy Burnham.

The Manchester scheme cost £135 million, sparking claims from Conservatives that it could cost a similar amount to implement in the West Midlands.

But a report presented to the combined authority board on Friday said the scheme could be delivered for £22 million.

Mr Parker said money for the scheme would come from existing budgets, and there would be no additional burden to the taxpayer.

He said once the franchise system was up and running, it would be self-funding, and any surpluses would be reinvested into the network or used to keep fares down.