Wolverhampton General Election candidates: Everyone standing for Parliament for the city on July 4
Voters will go to the polls six weeks from today after Prime Minister Rishi Sunak called a surprise General Election.
The election on July 4 will be one of firsts: Mr Sunak's first General Election as leader of the Conservatives, the first held in the reign of King Charles III, and the first where photo ID will be required (local elections have already taken place with this requirement).
A number of seats could also be affected by new changes to boundaries, which have seen some constituencies changed geographically or renamed.
We're compiling a list of the candidates standing for election in Wolverhampton - see all the names below.
We'll keep adding to this list too: parties are still in the process of deciding/announcing who they are putting forward and where. Check back here between now and the election for updates on candidates.
Candidates for Wolverhampton North East
Conservatives: Jane Stevenson
Labour: Sureena Brackenridge
Reform UK: Paul Williams
Candidates for Wolverhampton South East
Labour: Pat McFadden
Conservatives: Victoria Wilson
Reform UK: Aaron Khuttan
Candidates for Wolverhampton West (formerly Wolverhampton South West)
Conservatives: Mike Newton
Reform UK: Donald Brookes