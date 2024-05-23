Wolverhampton General Election candidates: Everyone standing for Parliament for the city on July 4

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The election on July 4 will be one of firsts: Mr Sunak's first General Election as leader of the Conservatives, the first held in the reign of King Charles III, and the first where photo ID will be required (local elections have already taken place with this requirement).

A number of seats could also be affected by new changes to boundaries, which have seen some constituencies changed geographically or renamed.

We're compiling a list of the candidates standing for election in Wolverhampton - see all the names below.

Conservative MP for Wolverhampton North East Jane Stevenson (left) and Labour MP for Wolverhampton South East Pat McFadden

We'll keep adding to this list too: parties are still in the process of deciding/announcing who they are putting forward and where. Check back here between now and the election for updates on candidates.

Candidates for Wolverhampton North East

Conservatives: Jane Stevenson

Labour: Sureena Brackenridge

Reform UK: Paul Williams

Candidates for Wolverhampton South East

Labour: Pat McFadden

Conservatives: Victoria Wilson

Reform UK: Aaron Khuttan

Candidates for Wolverhampton West (formerly Wolverhampton South West)